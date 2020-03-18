"Vampire: The Masquerade" Will Be Getting An Audio Book Series

Paradox Interactive has partnered with Harper Collins to create an audio book series for the World Of Darkness franchise Vampire: The Masquerade. The full title of the series will be called Vampire: The Masquerade: Walk Among Us and will arrive in three parts by three different authors. Those three authors are Genevieve Gornichec, Cassandra Khaw, and Caitlin Starling. Plus, each book will have its own narrator, with the three voices chosen to be Erika Ishii, Xe Sands, and Neil Kaplan. You can read about all three books below, along with a couple of quotes from the companies involved. All three books will be released on June 16th, 2020.

In A Sheep Among Wolves by Genevieve Gornichec, depression and radicalization go hand-in-hand as a young woman finds companionship in the darkness… In Fine Print by Cassandra Khaw, an arrogant tech bro learns the importance of reading the fine print in the contract for immortality… And in Land Of Milk And Honey by Caitlin Starling, ideals and ethics bump heads with appetite on a blood farm.

"The World of Darkness is a transmedia brand that today encompasses everything from video games to immersive events. But it started with books: the written word created our complex dark fantasy world, and it's in our blood," Sean Greaney, Brand Manager for the World of Darkness at Paradox Interactive, said. "For years, fiction audiences have thirsted after deep and complex vampire stories. With this partnership, HarperCollins will introduce vampire fans to a whole universe filled with intriguing and intricate stories. We are thrilled to return Vampire: The Masquerade to mainstream fiction with these audiobooks."

"Vampire: The Masquerade has always been such a powerful force in the gaming community, it was almost shocking there wasn't much in print set in the World of Darkness. The opportunity to tell three very different, very powerful stories with three incredible young writers is so exciting, and clearly a no-brainer for Harper Voyager and Harper Audio," says Harper Voyager US Editorial Director David Pomerico.