Okay… we'll admit it. It's been a month since Netflix's The Umbrella Academy released the first key art for the series' second-season return. Giving us close-up looks at Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin Min (in fact, so close that it's only their eyes), the live-action adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba's comic book series had us asking the all-important question…

When are they?

Since then? Not much – and since we're admitting to things? We've been keeping our eyeballs peeled daily for a teaser drop – but now? We have an update from series creator and executive producer Steve Blackman, who posted an image to Instagram of the team working hard on post-production. In these coronavirus/social distancing times, Blackman wants to reassure fans that they're still taking the time to play it safe:

Ritu Arya (Humans), Yusuf Gatewood (Good Omens), and Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man) are set to join The Umbrella Academy for its second-season run. Here's a look at the character breakdowns for the most recent additions:

● Arya's Lila is a chameleon who can be as brilliant or as clinically insane as the situation requires. Unpredictable, mischievous and sarcastic, Lila's gifted with a twisted sense of humor.

● Gatewood's Raymond is a born leader with the smarts, gravitas, and the confidence to never have to prove it to anyone. He is warm, dedicated and has the innate ability to disarm you with a look. A devoted husband, he's the kind of guy everyone wants to know.

● Ireland's Sissy is a fearless, no-nonsense Texas mom who married young for all the wrong reasons. Still in her prime, she's eager to rediscover what life and love has to offer.

The Umbrella Academy is a 10-episode series based on the graphic novels of the same name created and written by Way, illustrated by Ba, and published by Dark Horse Comics. Netflix's adaptation follows the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes (The Umbrella Academy) — Spaceboy, The Kraken, The Rumor, The Séance, and Number Five — as they work together to solve their father's mysterious death while coming apart at the seams due to their divergent personalities and abilities.

On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his "children" to save the world. But not everything went according to plan. In their teenage years, the family fractured and the team disbanded. Now, the six surviving thirty-something members reunite upon the news of Hargreeves' passing. Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five work together to solve a mystery surrounding their father's death. But the estranged family once again begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.

Colm Feore (House of Cards) as world-renowned billionaire industrialist and eccentric inventor Sir Reginald Hargreeves; Jordan Claire Robbins as more-than-she-appears family matriarch Grace Hargreeves; and Adam Godley (Breaking Bad) as the voice of Pogo, a genetically engineered, tweed jacket-wearing, talking chimpanzee who is also the family advisor and mentor.

The Umbrella Academy also stars award-winning singer/actress Mary J. Blige (Mudbound) as ruthless, time traveling hitwoman Cha-Cha; Cameron Britton (Mindhunter) as her deadly efficient partner Hazel; Ashley Madekwe (Revenge) as Detective Patch, a driven, fast riser within the police department investigating a series of murders – and The Academy; John Magaro (The Big Short) as Leonard Peabody, who begins to take music lessons from Vanya and sees something special in this constantly dismissed wallflower, and Kate Walsh (Grey's Anatomy) as The Handler, the head of the Commission and Number Five's former boss.