Marvel Infinity Stones Summer Annuals, With Star, Amulet, Quantum, Overtime, White Fox, Prince Of Power, Spirit of Corruption and Phil Coulson – Agent of Mephisto

Marvel Comics is confident that we all have a summer. And in June that means lots of Marvel Annuals. And a crossover storyline running through a bunch of them, Eight in all, with Infinite Destinies. And taking the opportunities to highlight eight of Marvel's newest characters, inside Annuals for some of Marvel's oldest characters. And who may or may not have the stones in questions. Hmm, any chance we can go back to calling them Gems any time soon?

Here are details of the first two books for June, and more to come in July and August.

Writer Jed MacKay ( Black Cat ) and artist Ibraim Roberson ( Old Man Logan ) kick things off in IRON MAN ANNUAL #1. When Iron Man learns about the strange people who kidnapped and tortured Miles Morales, he HAS to look into it. What he finds out about the Assessor and especially Quantum will shock him…and you!

Writer Gerry Duggan (Marauders, Cable) and artist Marco Castiello (Doom 2099) will then turn the focus on the fugitive known as Overtime in CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL #1. After breaking out of death row when the Time Stone chose to bond with his soul, Overtime was gifted powers he barely understood. Now, thanks to Captain America… his time is up.

Each annual will also contain a chapter of "Super-Spy vs. Super-Spy," a story following Nick Fury as the Agent of Nothing and Phil Coulson as the Agent of Mephisto — two brothers-in-arms who will face off and reunite for the first time since Coulson's death.

