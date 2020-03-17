With only hours to go before The CW's The Flash comes racing back to our screens, viewers are getting their eyeballs on a new preview for this week's "The Exorcism of Nash Wells".

Speaking of Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh)… it looks like "Thawn-in-Nash's-Body" could be Barry's (Grant Gustin) answer to the dying Speed Force. I mean, Thawne did create his own form of "The Big SF" so that pretty much puts his resume at the top of the pile.

But as Barry explains to Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker), he's pretty sure "Thash" won't offer up the intel voluntarily. Meanwhile, Cisco and Caitlin introduce Barry to the Speed Gauge – a device that will allow him to monitor -and control – how much of the remaining Speed Force he's burning up.

Here's a look at that new preview for this week's episode of The Flash, "The Exorcism of Nash Wells" – followed by the promo and official preview images:

"The Flash" season 6, episode 15 "The Exorcism of Nash Wells": A DANGEROUS NEW META HITS CENTRAL CITY – The Flash (Grant Gustin) takes on a dangerous new meta named Sunshine (guest star Natalie Sharp). Cisco (Carlos Valdes) sets out to help Nash (Tom Cavanagh). Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode, written by Lauren Barnett and Sterling Gates.

Looking ahead to next season… Kayla Compton's (Making Moves, Mistresses) Allegra Garcia and Brandon McKnight's (The Shape of Water, Akilla's Escape) tech genius Chester P. Runk being upped to series regulars.

An up-and-coming journalist, Allegra fell in with a bad crowd and was incarcerated at a young age. But since her release, she's refused to let her rocky start in life define her future. Now she helps Barry Allen as a new member of Team Flash, thanks to her metahuman ability to manipulate the electromagnetic spectrum. That is, when she's not helping Iris chase down headlines for CCC Media.

McKnight's Runk is a scientific wonder who works out of his grandmother's cluttered garage. Not only can he design and build almost any gadget, he does so without the expensive backing and resources of S.T.A.R. Labs. Chester is a "DIY" kinda guy, forsaking high-tech labs for junkyard finds and other folks' discarded tech to create his own one-of-a-kind gadgets that bend the laws of physics – and beyond. Fun-loving and a great dancer, Chester is a down-to-earth guy who lights up any room he enters. Oh, and boy is he obsessed with aliens, science fiction movies, and other pop culture interests – and don't forget Jitters coffee.