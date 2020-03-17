Keith Marantz and Larissa Marantz Create New Middle-Grade Sci-Fi Graphic Novel Blake Laser

Husband and wife creative team Keith Marantz and Larissa Marantz are creating a new middle-grade sci-fi graphic novel Blake Laser for release in the autumn of 2022.

Set in the 24th century, Blake Laser is a 12-year-old inventor who, along with her family, "must stop aliens from stealing the sun's energy, which would lead to the total destruction of Earth within 48 hours."

Larissa worked as a character designer on Nickelodeon's Rugrats and Rocket Power, illustrated several books for Nickelodeon as well, including Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Wild Thornberrys. She also teaches figure drawing to animation students at Laguna College of Art and Design. She also runs her own company, OC Art Studios, through which she teaches art to elementary through high-school age students. They both live in Orange County, California and created the Clyde graphic novel series for Penguin Random House.

They sold the book at auction to Clarissa Wong of HarperCollins, and their agent Rachel Orr at the Prospect Agency brokered the deal.

It's been hard to stay quiet, but WE FINALLY GET TO SCREAM IT!

BLAKE LASER, our graphic novel, will be published by HarperCollins!

We were meant to do this TOGETHER! This project is a combination of our greatest strengths, and like our beautiful kids, we make good things together pic.twitter.com/oyuJXtcm3l — Larissa Marantz Illustrator (@LarissaMarantz) January 30, 2020