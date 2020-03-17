"Black Widow" Has Officially Been Delayed Due to Coronavirus

And another one bites the dust. It seems that Disney isn't taking any chances when it comes to their first entry in phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Black Widow has joined a long list of tentpole blockbusters to get delayed due to the coronavirus. Several major theater chains have announced closures in the last few days to help with the concept of social distancing. The lastest is the AMC Theater chain which just announced closures starting today. Disney has also removed The Personal History of David Copperfield (May 8th) and Woman in the Window (May 15th) from the release calendar. Much like their other delayed brethren, there is currently no new release date announced for any of the movies that were delayed today.

For a little while there it looked like Black Widow, which had a May 1st release date, was going to be the first one out the gate for the summer blockbuster season but now that doesn't appear to be the case. What is interesting is that Disney doesn't appear to have delayed Artemis Fowl which is set to come out on May 29th. Perhaps they haven't made a decision on the movie yet or maybe it just wasn't included in this latest round of delays. As always, this situation is developing so we'll see what happens today.

Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O. T. Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, and Ray Winstone.