Ashlyn Anstee of Are We There Yeti? is creating a new graphic novel series Shelby & Watts about a fox and a badger who are neighbours and best friends, and share a love of discovery and solving environmental mysteries. The first book, Shelby & Watts: Tidepool Troubles, was picked up to be published by Maggie Rosenthal at Viking and is due in the summer of next year. The second is planned for the spring after that. Her agent Kelly Sonnack at the Andrea Brown Literary Agency did the deal.

About Rich Johnston Chief writer and founder of Bleeding Cool. Father of two. Comic book clairvoyant. Political cartoonist. twitter facebook square globe