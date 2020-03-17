AfterShock Comics Issues Statement on COVID-19

AfterShock Comics has finally issued a statement on COVID-19. No, it's not another spinoff of the series Animosity, Animosity: COVID-19, but the disease caused by a novel strain of coronavirus that has put the United States on lockdown, destroyed the ecomony, and may yet kill us all. But sure, readers, go ahead and make jokes about it, you insensitive jerks! Oh, it was us that made the joke? Nevermind then.

Anyway, where were we? Oh yeah, AfterShock sent out the following email addressing the coronavirus pandemic:

Dear Industry Press and Colleagues,

On behalf of all of us at AfterShock Comics, we want to let you know that we take the health of our fans, colleagues, creators, and retail partners very seriously – no matter where in the world they happen to find themselves at this unprecedented time.

Beyond continued good health and supporting all the precautions that continue to be promoted at various community and government levels, if there's anything we would wish for you and your friends and family right now is that you find yourself able to continue to support your local comic shop.

We've been impressed and somewhat comforted by the ways in which many shops across North America and around the world have already modified their businesses to ensure the ongoing safety of their employees, as well as to continue to serve you, the loyal AfterShock reader.

The vast majority of comic shops have already put into place plans to get through the current COVID-19 outbreak – and they want to make it as easy and safe as possible for you to get your comics. If you're not feeling up to your regular visit, many shops can arrange for curbside pickup and can take payment over the phone. Some have modified their operating hours or staggered suggested peak times to visit in the interest of social distancing. Some even offer the opportunity to buy online and have your comics and collections delivered straight to your door (often with free or reduced shipping). Never underestimate the ingenuity of comics people!

As for us, we're working as doggedly as ever to bring you the caliber of escapist fare that you expect from AfterShock.

It's been said that a situation like this, in which more and more people are being prompted (or in some cases, required) to stay at home, is a perfect opportunity to catch up on one's reading. We couldn't agree more.

Stay healthy. Stay safe. Stay AfterShock.