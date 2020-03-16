Hero Collector DC Graphic Novels and Marvel Movie Figurines June 2020 Solicitations

Bleeding Cool has the first look at Hero Collector solicitations for June 2020, DC graphic novels and Marvel Movie figurines…

HERO COLLECTOR GRAPHIC NOVELS – DC SUPER HEROES

Hero Collector brings together some of DC's most critical superhero adventures in a series of hardback collections, each including classic bonus material from the Golden and Silver Age!

#126 – Superman/Batman: Vengeance

RRP: £11.99/€16.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCGUK126, Barcode: 977205437358426

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 160pp, 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Jeph Loeb

Artist(s): Ed McGuiness, Dexter Vines

Product Description: Can the World's Finest pair take on a squad of revenge-seeking heroes who are on the hunt for the murderer of one of their teammates? Things are sure to heat up fast, because Batman and Superman are at the top of their suspect list! Collects Superman/Batman #20-25.

#127 – Wonder Woman: Ends of the Earth

RRP: £11.99/€16.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCGUK127, Barcode: 977205437358427

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 144pp, 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Gail Simone

Artist(s): Bernard Chang, Aaron Lopresti, Matt Ryan

Product Description: Wonder Woman teams up with Beowulf and Claw the Unconquered to battle the Devil itself, brokers peace between the US and a nation of talking gorillas, and fights off her most foul foe yet – the forces of Hollywood! Collects Wonder Woman #20-25.

Special #21 – Superman: Our Worlds At War (Book 2)

RRP: £21.99/€26.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCGUK821, Barcode: 9781858759616

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 264pp, 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Todd Dezago, Mark Schultz, Peter David, Joe Casey, Jeph Loeb, Joe Kelly, Phil Jimenez

Artist(s): Phil Jimenez, Jae Lee, Ed McGuinness, Mike Wieringo, Bill Sienkiewicz, Duncan Rouleau, Todd Nauck, Doug Mahnke, Kano, Adam Hughes, Yvel Guichet, Pasqual Ferry, Mark Buckingham, Carlo Barberi

Product Description: In the second and final volume of this monumental epic, Earth's greatest heroes and villains band together to fight off the might of Imperiex – but even their last all-or-nothing offensive may come too late…

HERO COLLECTOR GRAPHIC NOVELS – LEGEND OF BATMAN

Experience the life story of Batman from beginning to end, in this Hero Collector series of essential stories starring the Dark Knight and his greatest allies and enemies, each collected in hardcover!

#64 – Batman Incorporated (Part 2)

RRP: £10.99/€12.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCLUK064, Barcode: 977251498221964

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 240pp, 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Grant Morrison

Artist(s): Jason Masters, Chris Burnham

Product Description: Bruce Wayne's quest to bring Batman global continues, as he and Damian Wayne – the latest Robin – face down the sinister organization Leviathan, assassins after the bounty on Robin's head, and "the Swedish Batman"!

#65 – The Dark Knight: Clay

RRP: £10.99/€12.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCLUK065, Barcode: 977251498221965

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 176pp, 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Gregg Hurwitz

Artist(s): Alberto Ponticelli, Cliff Richards, Alex Maleev

Product Description: Batman and Commissioner Gordon are forced into a tight corner as Clayface embarks on a murder spree throughout Gotham City – but what led him to become a monster? The answers lie here… Collects Batman: The Dark Knight #22-29.

#66 – Batman: Under the Red Hood (Part 1)

RRP: £10.99/€12.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCLUK066, Barcode: 977251498221966

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 176pp, 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Judd Winick

Artist(s): Paul Lee, Doug Mahnke, Tom Nguyen, Cam Smith

Product Description: A new player hits Gotham's crime scene – the Red Hood is out for blood, and waging war on Black Mask's criminal empire. Yet this new gun-toting criminal seems eerily familiar with Batman – and soon reveals his true, shocking identity!

MARVEL MOVIE FIGURINES

The official and definitive collection of characters from the Marvel Studios films, meticulously rendered as 1:16 scale hand-painted resin models.

#108 – Captain America (Avengers: Endgame)

RRP: £14.99/€19.99 (not US available)

SKU: MMFUK108, Barcode: 977205951582808

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Height: 134mm, Weight: 102g

Print Spec: 16pp, 220 x 285mm

Product Description: Five years after "The Snap" erased half of all life throughout the galaxy, Steve Rogers occupied himself with the Avengers and support groups. Yet when he saw a chance to reclaim all that they'd lost, Captain America returned to the fore – and even took up Thor's restored hammer, Mjolnir, to battle Thanos himself!

#109 – Captain Marvel (Kree Suit)

RRP: £14.99/€19.99 (not US available)

SKU: MMFUK109, Barcode: 977205951582809

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Height: 127mm, Weight: 87g

Print Spec: 16pp, 220 x 285mm

Product Description: An extraterrestrial warrior of incredible power, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) defends the Kree Empire as a member of its elite Starforce. Nevertheless, she is plagued by memories of another life on Earth… as the headstrong US Air Force pilot, Carol Danvers!

Special #16 – Thanos (Avengers: Endgame)

RRP: £26.99/€31.95 (not US available)

SKU: MMFUK816, Barcode: 9781858759593

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Height: 185mm, Weight: 313g

Print Spec: 16pp, 220 x 285mm

Product Description: Even after his death at the hands of the Avengers, Thanos returned to Earth from another timeline, drawn there by the heroes' meddling in the quantum realm. Wielding a massive double-edged blade of alien metal, this alternate Mad Titan destroyed Captain America's shield and very nearly reclaimed the Infinity Stones – to wipe out the entire cosmos, and remake it in his image…