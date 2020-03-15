This Preview of Jimmy Olsen #9 Dismantles Capitalism in the Cutest Way Possible

Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen #9 is in stores from DC Comics next week, and as the world descends into chaos from coronavirus pandemic, this preview takes the opportunity to skewer the capitalist system that may have left us all without adequate resources to combat the threat.

As Jimmy Olsen and his family do a Peanuts pastiche.

In which Li'l Jimmy doesn't quite understand how capitalism works.

Meanwhile, Kimmy reports on Kandorland, which somehow is remaining open to visitors despite the virus.

And here's a guy who's exhibiting some disturbing symptoms.

This is not good social distancing.

Jimmy Olsen #9 is in stores on Wednesday.

SUPERMANS PAL JIMMY OLSEN #9 (OF 12)

JAN200582

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Steve Lieber

Jimmy and Jix are on the run, pursued by an intergalactic death force that wants to break up their marriage by any means necessary. If they succeed in offing Jimmy, their prince regent plans to marry Jix and unite their warring empires…but Jimmy Olsen's still busy trying to solve his own murder! (Or rather, his decoy corpse's murder.) It's a typical day for Superman's pal…

In Shops: Mar 18, 2020

SRP: $3.99