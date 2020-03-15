Maxwell Eaton III Creates A New Survival Scout Series of Graphic Novels

Maxwell Eaton III is an author and illustrator of dozens of books for children, including The Truth About… animals series. He has created a new graphic novel series Survival Scout, a nonfiction middle-grade graphic novel series in which a girl repeatedly (and somehow humorously) escapes natural and human-caused disasters with carefully detailed survival skills, a level head, grit, and the running commentary of at least one know-it-all skunk.

The first two books, Lost in the Mountains and Tsunami were acquired by Emily Feinberg and will be published simultaneously by his Truth About publisher Roaring Brook in the winter of 2023.

His agent, Rosemary Stimola at Stimola Literary Studio negotiated the deal.