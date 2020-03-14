Is Mera's Baby the Timeless Child? Aquaman #58 [Preview]

Aquaman #58 is in stores from DC Comics next week, and we've got a preview below.

It takes place 10 months after the royal birth, as Mera delivers an important message from the past.

And that message is: babysitting instructions. Aren't Atlantean helicopter parents the worst? Even in a coma, she can't help but micromanage.

Meanwhile, in Maine, Aquaman goes for a swim.

But in the woods, a familiar scene is about to transpire.

For Doctor Who fans who watched the two-part season finale, the Timeless Child…

Is Aquaman and Mera's baby the source of Galifreyen regeneration? Aquaman #58 hits stores on Wednesday.

AQUAMAN #58

JAN200523

(W) Kelly Sue DeConnick (CA) Daniel Henriques (A/CA) Robson Rocha

There's a baby in the water, and the sharks are circling! Mera lies comatose following the birth of her child, and when it becomes clear that he who has the royal baby has royal power, Aquaman must flee with his young daughter. But will he be able to escape Ocean Master, who's been sharpening his trident as well as his plans for takeover with a loyal new army at his back? The hunt is on…and everything Arthur holds dear hangs in the balance!

In Shops: Mar 18, 2020

SRP: $3.99