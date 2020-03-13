Vault Announces Bleed Them Dry: A Ninja Vampire Tale for June

Vault Comics has announced a new series launching in June, Bleed Them Dry: A Ninja Vampire Tale. The credits here a little overwhelming, so try to follow along. The series is created by Hiroshi Koizumi, in association with Lotus, Nagoya TV, and F.H. DeSanto. The comic is written by Eliot Rahal, with art by Dike Ruan, colors by Miquel Muerto, and design by Tim Daniel. Got all that? Okay, good.

The first issue launches on June 24th. Check out the press release and a short preview below:

Missoula, MT (3/13/2020): Vault Comics is thrilled to announce, BLEED THEM DRY: A NINJA VAMPIRE TALE, a new comic series created in association with Lotus, Nagoya TV, and F.J. DeSanto. Created by Hiroshi Koizumi, written by Eliot Rahal, drawn by Dike Ruan, colored by Miquel Muerto, and designed by Tim Daniel, BLEED THEM DRY weaves Japanese and Western mythology together to create a deep-future sci-fi epic about Detective Harper Halloway, who's been tasked with capturing an insidious killer: Someone targeting our immortal brethren, the Vampires that have been living beside us peacefully for centuries.

"It has always been my dream to mix Japanese culture with different global mythologies in order to create worlds and characters that have never been seen before," said series creator Hiroshi Koizumi. "It's not an easy task. When F.J. DeSanto introduced me to Vault, however, and I saw the quality of the world building, I quickly learned that they were the perfect partner for my concept that combines two things that have fascinated audiences all over the world for decades: ninjas and vampires. I'm thankful to Vault, F.J. and the creative team for this unprecedented collaboration. Ninjas have more than 800 years of history, with 71 original sects and I'm excited that BLEED THEM DRY introduces the mysterious 72nd sect in a bold and fierce original story during a time and place we've never seen before."

"BLEED THEM DRY is like nothing I've ever done before—from conception to page, this whole experience has been basically perfect," added Eliot Rahal. "Hiroshi is so passionate, with tons of genuinely new ideas, and an insanely deep knowledge of history (as in, the actual history of ninjas, which is probably the coolest thing to know). He and I—alongside the entire Vault team—have worked so hard to create something that's undeniably fun. It's been an incredibly rewarding group effort with Hiroshi, Dike and Miquel. BLEED THEM DRY balances these well-known tropes with expansive, original world-building and simple, evocative character work. As a result, I think we have a story that's meaningful and reflective but, you know, also happens to feature a ninja vampire assassin in the year 3333."

The solicitation for BLEED THEM DRY #1 can be read below:

"The year is 3333. Earth is in a state of recovery. Vampires are real, and though far less populous, they thrive alongside humans in the Japanese engineered mega city known as Asylum. People have come to understand that some Immortals are good, some are bad, and most navigate the world without incident. There is peace.

That is, until now.

Someone is brutally murdering vampires. And Detective Harper Halloway has been assigned to the case. To solve it, she'll have to unearth a much deeper truth: the future of humanity has been edited. "

BLEED THEM DRY #1 will release with a B cover variant by Nathan Gooden. It hits store shelves on June 24th, 2020.