"Stargirl": Courtney's Ready to Embrace Her "Destiny" [EXTENDED TRAILER]

The CW and DC Universe's upcoming live-action Stargirl series takes to the streaming service's skies starting Monday, May 11 (airing Tuesday, May 12, on The CW at 9 p.m. – moving to 8 p.m. beginning Tuesday, May 26) – and when she does, Brec Bassinger's Courtney Whitmore life is going to change forever. No, we're not talking about moving to a new place and her getting used to her mom's new beau.

The changes that Courtney's about to go through are the kind not many people can relate to – except for one.

And he's dead.

But the cosmic staff wants what it wants – or in this case, wants who it wants.

Now that she's found it (or it found her), will Courtney embrace her "Destiny"?

So without further ado, here's a look at the newest trailer – followed by an extended look at the trailer (with some very smooth additional footage):

Stargirl will also be available on the network's free digital platforms, CWTV.com, and The CW app a day after it airs on the network – with all aired episodes remaining on CW's digital outlets during the season. After the season finale airs, the full season will be available to binge on CW's digital platforms.

About DC Universe's "Stargirl"…

In DC Universe' Stargirl, Brec Bassinger's Courtney Whitmore finds her smooth-going high school experience derailed when her mother marries and moves the household from Los Angeles to bucolic Blue Valley in distant Nebraska. Struggling to adapt, Courtney discovers her stepfather has a secret past as a superhero sidekick. She also discovers an artifact of immense power – a long-lost hero's cosmic staff – and ends up on a journey to becoming the unlikely inspiration for an entirely new generation of superheroes.

DC Universe's live-action Stargirl series stars Brec Bassinger (Courtney Whitmore aka Stargirl), Luke Wilson (Pat Dugan aka Stripesy/STRIPE), Amy Smart (Barbara Whitmore), Joel McHale (Sylvester Pemberton aka Starman), Lou Ferrigno Jr. (Rex Tyler aka Hourman), Brian Stapf (Ted Grant aka Wildcat), Henry Thomas (Dr. Charles McNider aka Dr. Mid-Nite), Joy Osmanski (Paula Brooks aka Tigress), Neil Hopkins (Lawrence "Crusher" Crock aka the Sportsmaster), Nelson Lee (Dragon King), Meg DeLacy (Cindy aka Dragon King's daughter), and Trae Romano (Courtney's step-brother)

Anjelika Washington (Young Sheldon), Yvette Monreal (The Fosters, Faking It), and Christopher James Baker (True Detective), Jake Austin Walker (Rectify), Neil Jackson (Absentia, Sleepy Hollow), Hina Khan (Hit The Floor), and newcomer Hunter Sansone are also on board, in undisclosed roles.

Geoff Johns (Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Titans) executive produces Stargirl with Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Based on the characters from DC created by Johns, Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.