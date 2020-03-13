Marvel Has Fourteen Exclusive Retailer Variant Opportunities For May 2020

Marvel Comics is ramping up their exclusive retailer variant cover programmes again. for March they pulled it back to seven but for April, it was double that at fourteen. And now, for May 2020, they are pretty level pegging it with thirteen. But, while DC Comics only offer up to two and lots of retailers dive in, Marvel having thirteen seems to make them feel less special, and only one or two seem to get picked by anyone. And mostly by J Scott Campbell.

To get a retailer exclusive cover from Marvel or DC, shops, shows or creators have to order a minimum of 3000 copies, with subsequent variants at 1500 and 1000. They pay full wholesale price, plus the cost of the artist – unless they are the artist themselves. These can be sold for premium prices or used for promotional purposes as they often have the name of the store somewhere. I bet Forbidden Planet will go for The Union, but it would be really funny if Big Bang Comics did as well.

JUGGERNAUT #1 is now available for retailer exclusive variants! (Order by 3/27)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #101 FACSIMILE EDITION (Order by 3/27)

BLACK CAT #12 (Order by 3/27)

CAPTAIN MARVEL #18 (Order by 3/27)

DAREDEVIL #21 (Order by 3/27)

EMPYRE: X-MEN #1 (Order by 4/3)

VENOM #26 (Order by 4/3)

EMPYRE #3 (Order by 4/10)

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: FANOTMEX #1 (Order by 4/10)

THE UNION #1 (Order by 4/10)

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: TRIBUTE TO WEIN AND COCKRUM #1 (Order by 4/17)

IMMORTAL HULK #36 (Order by 4/17)

THE MARVELS #1 (Order by 4/17)

Retailers should contact Dan Petraglia and Michael Breen at Marvel for more info.

Udon Studios is also doing one, a rarity for them, for their upcoming 2020 edition of their annual Street Fighter Swimsuit Special. Retailers have the options to hire their own artist, or work with an Udon artist to create their dream cover For more information and pricing, retailers should send an e-mail to retailers@udonentertainment.com by March 25th.

