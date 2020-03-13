Marvel Comics Encouraging Staff to Work From Home, as Coronavirus Pandemic Fear Spreads

Earlier today, Bleeding Cool reported on Boom Studios decision to join Oni Press in a policy of working from home for all staffers, as a result of fears regarding the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. But that's on the West Coast, what about on the East?

Bleeding Cool has learned from sources that Marvel Comics of New York City, while not closing their offices, has made the decision to encourage everyone at work from home and are stating that no one has to come in. Some, of course, may choose to do so. If so, maybe they should consider wearing Spider-Man masks as a precaution? With great position, there must come great responsibility.

I'm going to bet that septuagenarian Chair of Marvel, Ike Perlmutter may choose to kick his heels in his Florida residence, rather than make it into Manhattan. He may also want to stay clear of Mar-A-Lago too.

No news from DC Comics yet. Developing…