Jim Zub Offers Free Digital Comics to Get You Through the Coronavirus Pandemic

Comic book writer Jim Zub has shared PDFs of the first full volumes of two of his creator-owned comics, Skullkickers and Wayward, to provide at least a distraction from the stressful coronavirus pandemic.

On Patreon, Zub writes:

2020 has thrown us all a bunch of curve balls and it looks like a lot of people are going to be home bound over the course of the next few weeks, possibly even months.

In that case, you and your friends might need some extra reading material on your tablet or laptop.

Click the attachment links below for two full volume PDFs of two of my creator-owned comics, free of charge and with no strings attached.

SKULLKICKERS is a bit like Deadpool meets Dungeons & Dragons. It's an irreverent sword & sorcery action-comedy.

WAYWARD is a bit like Buffy in Japan, a supernatural teen drama set in modern Tokyo.

Enjoy, share, and be good to each other.

You can download both trade paperbacks in PDF form here.

Zub wasn't the only one giving away free comics, though he was certainly the most generous. Fellow Marvel writer Matthew Rosenberg also took to Twitter to give away free copies of his own creator-owned books, but rather than entire first volumes, Rosenberg was only handing out first issues.

Are you really going to let Zub show you up like that, Rosenberg? Guess so.

Stay safe out there, people!

