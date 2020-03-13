DC's House of Whispers Canceled in June

The Sandman Universe is getting smaller in June, according to DC's full June solicitations. House of Whispers #22 will be the final issue of the Black Label series by Nalo Hopkinson and Dominike "Domo" Stanton, according to its solicit.

DC Comics also canceled ongoing series The Dreaming in May, relaunching instead with a limited series by G. Willow Wilson and Nick Robles called The Dreaming: Waking Hours. Wilson and Robles were initially supposed to take over as creative team of the ongoing series before plans changed. The Sandman Universe was launched in 2018 to celebrate the 25th-anniversary of Vertigo but its books were soon changed to DC BLack Label when DC canceled the entire imprint.

Remaining ongoing series in the Sandman Universe include John Constantine: Hellblazer, Books of Magic, and Lucifer.

Check out the solicit for the final issue of House of Whispers below.

HOUSE OF WHISPERS #22

written by NALO HOPKINSON

art and cover by DOMINIKE "DOMO" STANTON

The time has come for both Erzulie and Poquita to take back the power of their twinned Houses…but Anansi will stop at nothing to keep his treasures! The sweeping epic of Erzulie's war with the trickster god comes to an explosive conclusion!

ON SALE 06.10.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC BLACK LABEL

AGES 17+

FINAL ISSUE