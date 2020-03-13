Batgirl Takes on Gotham with New Hot Toys Figure

The Batman: Arkham Knight figure line keeps getting bigger as Batgirl joins the fight. It looks like Hot Toys is bringing more of the Bat family together as this heroine has arrived. This portrayal is based on her appearance of her from the hit video game Batman franchise. The black and gold costume is great fit and would go perfect with recently announced Batman figure. She comes with a great display base with art from the game and a nice variety of accessories like a batarang, grappling hook, and wrist display unit. This is a figure that Batman and Batgirl fans can get behind and really enhance your Bat family collection.

Pre-orders are not live just yet for the Batman: Arkham Knight Batgirl Figure from Hot Toys. They will go up shortly though and you will be able to find them located here.

Batman: Arkham Knight – Batgirl 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

"Joker's got my father."

With the fame of the Batman Arkham game series continues to spread globally, some of the iconic characters from Batman: Arkham Knight have gained immense popularity. To keep up the momentum, Hot Toys is elated to introduce the female character from one of the downloadable episodes "A Matter of Family". Determined to save her father from The Joker, Babara Gordon, a.k.a. Batgirl has to battle against the Joker along with Robin. Highly sought after by "Bats" fans, here comes the extremely cool-looking 1/6th scale Batgirl collectible figure.

Beautifully crafted based on Batgirl's appearance in the video game, the 1/6th scale Batgirl features a newly developed masked head sculpt with long light brown real fabric hair, a newly developed body tailored for Batgirl, a sophisticated tailored Batsuit with gold color Bat logo on the chest as well as light copper colored armor on arms, a light copper color belt, an array of Bat gadgets including grapnel gun with Batclaw, Batarangs and a Remote Hacking Device. Last but not least, the figure also comes with a specially designed figure stand with game logo and backdrop.

It's such a joyous opportunity to own the 1/6th scale Batgirl from Batman: Arkham Knight! Dress your shelf with this brilliant piece and place it along with the Arkham game series now!

Specifications

– Product Code: VGM40

– Product Name: Batgirl

– Height: Approximately 30 cm tall

– Points of Articulations: 28

– Special Features: Batsuit with a gold colored Bat logo, Batarangs, Grapnel gun with attachable Batclaw

The 1/6th scale Batgirl Collectible Figure's special features:

– Authentic and detailed likeness of Batgirl in Batman: Arkham Knight videogame

– Newly developed masked head sculpt with movie-accurate facial expression and make-up

– Long light brown real fabric hair implantation

– Body with over 28 points of articulations

– Approximately 30 cm tall

– Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

– One (1) pair of relaxed hands

– One (1) pair of fists

– One (1) pair of Batarang holding hands

– One (1) pair of gesturing hands

– One (1) right gun holding hand

– One (1) left remote device holding hand

– Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

– One (1) newly developed Batsuit with a gold colored Bat logo on the chest as well as an attachable leather-like black and light copper colored cape

– One (1) light copper color utility belt

– One (1) pair of light copper arm armor

– One (1) pair of light brown colored boots

Weapons and Gadgets:

– Two (2) Batarangs

– One (1) grapnel gun with attachable Batclaw

– One (1) Remote Hacking Device

Accessories:

– Specially designed figure stand with game logo and backdrop

Artists:

– Head Sculpted by Jea-Sung, Eom

– Head 3D Designed by Da-Hye, Kim

– Head Painted by JC. Hong & E-Lee