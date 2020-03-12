"Y": FX's "Y: The Last Man" Series Adapt Casts Elliot Fletcher

FX's Y has found a best friend for Ben Schnetzer's (Happy Town) Yorick Brown, with Elliot Fletcher (The Fosters, Shameless) set as a series regular in the network's adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's acclaimed comic book series Y: The Last Man (character details below). With Animal Kingdom's Eliza Clark on board as writer, executive producer, and new showrunner, the series is set to film a new pilot – production set to start in April.

At last summer's TCA summer press event, Landgraf addressed the status of the series – stating that production was back on track with Clark in place. Comic book series co-creator Vaughan even took to Instagram to praise the addition of Clark and the work being done by the entire team.

Clark's addition and word that production was well underway was a one-two combo of good news for a project that was showing signs of trouble in early 2019. Writers-executive producers-showrunners Michael Green and Aida Mashaka Croal exited the series due to "creative differences," and not in the quietest way possible.

In the upcoming comic book series adaptation, Y finds all of the men dead. But one. Based on DC Comics' acclaimed series Y: The Last Man by Vaughan and Guerra, Y traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates all but one cisgender male, Yorick Brown (Schnetzer), and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

FX's Y also stars Diane Lane (Man of Steel), Imogen Poots (Roadies), Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), Juliana Canfield (Succession), Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete), Timothy Hutton (Ordinary People), and Amber Tamblyn (The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants).

● Lane's Senator Jennifer Brown is a first-term Junior Senator who's already made a name for herself in political circles for her willingness to put personal ideals above politics. She is also the mother of Yorick and Hero Brown.

● Schnetzer's Yorick Brown is a young man who uses humor to deflect from his problems – and who may be the lone male survivor of a worldwide plague.

● Poots' Hero Brown is a tough and confident EMT who nurses a deep emotional trauma that often leads her to cross personal and professional lines.

● Lynch's Agent 355 is a Secret Service agent who performs the duties of her job with the utmost professionalism – even under the most unexpected set of circumstances.

● Canfield's Beth is a Brooklyn-based knife maker who grew up on a farm and went to New York to experience the big city. She finds something endearing about the hapless Yorick; and when they're together, there's the undeniable spark of two kids in love.

● Ireland's Nora is the President's senior assistant and right hand – balancing a family life with a job navigating the corridors of power.

● Hutton serves as the President of the United States of America Callows.

● Tamblyn's Mariette Callows is the President of the United States' daughter, groomed for a career in politics and to uphold her father's conservative values.

● Fletcher's Sam Jordan is Brown's (Schnetzer) best friend, and enabler. His background (he grew up in poverty with absent parents), has made him resourceful and resilient in a world where surviving men are greeted with suspicion or worse. Street smart but occasionally self-destructive, he is wry and funny, with a big heart.

Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force (American Crime Story, Pose, Crazy Rich Asians) and Matthew Vaughan executive produce, with Melina Matsoukas (Insecure, Master of None, Beyoncé: Formation) directing the new pilot and also serving as an executive producer.

Deadline Hollywood (exclusive)