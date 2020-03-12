If you're a fan of The CW's Arrowverse, then you know 2020-2021 is a time of some serious change for the stable of shows. Arrow has left the airwaves, leaving The Flash as senior show. Add into that mix Supergirl, Black Lightning, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and the DC Universe-shared Stargirl. Superman & Lois received a series order before the pilot was filmed, while Green Arrow & the Canaries is fighting for a pilot spot.

So things are looking pretty good as the "new universe" begins to take shape – so who needs a crossover, right?

Marc Guggenheim, that's who (and he's right) – taking to Twitter on Thursday to share the news that the next crossover has already been set.

Here's a look at Guggenheim's tweet – and make sure to read through the replies, as Guggenheim questions exactly how much of a glutton for "punishment" he truly is:

We already know what next year's crossover will be. https://t.co/qru4Rf9KOX — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) March 12, 2020

In honor of the show that let a previous crossover call-to-action go to voicemail and begrudgingly joined "Crisis" out of a selfish need for all of existence to not go up in a cloud of anti-matter, here's a look at the next episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. From the looks of things in the promo for "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness", we're going to prepare our "feels" to get beaten up on – as Ray (Brandon Routh) and (Courtney Ford) ready to leave the Waverider for the final time:

"DC's Legends of Tomorrow" season 5, episode 7 "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness": SAYING GOODBYE – The Legends continue their hunt for pieces of the Loom of Fate and find themselves face to face with William Shakespeare. Ray (Brandon Routh), Nate (Nick Zano), Rory (Dominic Purcell), Constantine (Matt Ryan), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) stay a little longer on the mission making things worse after lying to Sara (Caity Lotz). Meanwhile, Ray and Nora (Courtney Ford) make another big life decision that leaves the team surprised and best buds, Nate and Ray, on the outs. Jes Macallan, Tala Ashe and Olivia Swann also star. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Matthew Maala