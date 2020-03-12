Comic-Con Museum Cancels All Events Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Comic-Con Museum, a subsidiary of the nonprofit organization that also runs San Diego Comic-Con and WonderCon, has announced that, following the recommendation of the California Department of Public Health, they will cancel all upcoming events to be rescheduled at a later date. That includes Pop Culture Science: The Science of Get Out, originally scheduled to take place tomorrow, as well as the Tiki Nation Freaky Geeky Ukulele Jam taking place the weekend after next, even though the event was only likely to actually be attended by Marvel Editor Jordan White, who does not alone constitute a gathering of 250 people or more.

Below, see the statement released by Comic-Con Museum today.

To protect public health and slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19, the California Department of Public Health announced a recommendation that gatherings and events of more than 250 people should either be postponed or cancelled. Comic-Con (parent company of the Comic-Con Museum) will abide by this recommendation. Therefore events currently scheduled for the Comic-Con Museum have been postponed until a later date. Refunds for Pop Culture Science will be processed in the coming days. We continue to work closely with officials in San Diego and at this time no decision has been made regarding the rescheduling of Comic-Con slated to take place this summer; July 23-26, 2020. We urge everyone to follow the recommendations set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and your local health officials.

Wondercon has also been postponed due to COVID-19, as reported earlier today. A decision on San Diego Comic-Con has not been made yet.