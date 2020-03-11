Never expect The Flash to rest on their laurels. Only a few weeks out after "Crisis" and Barry Allen [Grant Gustin] is facing another existential threat, this time to the very Speed Force itself. A return from Wally West/Kid Flash [Keiynan Lonsdale] coincides with Cisco's [Carlos Valdes] return from his fact-finding mission, replete with knowledge of a threat from Turtle 2 [Vanessa Walsh]. Oh, and Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash [Tom Cavanagh] is back.

First, it's great to have Wally back. Now with his zen attitude, he's in a great position to start teaching Barry lessons instead of playing kid sidekick. And there's plenty of cool heroics for him, including dismantling an entire helicopter in mid-air and saving its passengers. It's always fun when The Flash decides to use its speedsters and their powers in fun ways.

Adding in the drama around the Speed Force actually dying is pretty class Flash, too. Barry blames himself (well, it is sort of his fault), Wally second guesses him but ultimately backs him up. . . it works. And the heartbreaking scene where Barry loses his mother, again, this time as the embodiment of the Speed Force, reinforces how The Flash is really always about that family dynamic and fear of loss that propels our hero to go faster and harder.

The Flash — "Death Of The Speed Force" — Image Number: FLA614a_0046b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Victoria Park as Kamilla and Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon — Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

It's also really great to have Cisco back. Not only does he get to play in his favorite sandbox of naming our villains, but we get to see him face his greatest fear and threat in confronting Thawne. The fight between the two of them is pretty emotional and high stakes for being between two unpowered individuals. When Thawne says he doesn't need powers to kill Cisco. . . chills. Cavanagh doesn't get to play the villain often enough, so it's good to see them pulling this in.

Having a villain who is such a contrast in Frida/Turtle-2 is also nice, as it gives Barry and Wally something to literally play against and contrast with. The final showdown with Frida is fun, even if a little pat and simple. But it gives Barry and Wally a chance to work together and confront the idea that their speed and connection to their powers is finite. That's a heavy weight regardless of how easily they take down the villain of the week, and nice to see how differently Barry approaches Thawne than how he deals with Frida.

And finally, as we see what's happening to Iris [Candice Patton] both in the mirror prison and in the real world, it's fun to get to see all of the sides of her character.

I'm really starting to question how Joe, Wally, and Barry aren't picking up on the fact that this isn't Iris they're dealing with. When Bloodwork infected The Flash, Iris knew it wasn't her husband almost immediately. It's now been weeks. Get a clue, dudes! It's also good to see Iris continuing to work to find a way out of her prison, painfully aware that further isolation will cause her to go crazy like Eva [Efrat Dor]. And who, exactly, is impersonating Iris?!?!

Hopefully we get more answers, and maybe Kamilla getting sent to the mirror world will both tip off Cisco that something is wrong if his girlfriend is missing. And hopefully Kamilla [Victoria Park] can help Iris and Eva figure out the key to escaping.

Hopefully we start figuring these things out next week with "The Exorcism of Nash Wells."