Will Nightwing #70 Be The Next Batman #89 and Hell Arisen #3? Third Printings and Second Printings in Advance

Batman #89 has gone to third printing already, alongside Hell Arisen #3, both featuring the first appearance of Punchline. Bit joining them is Nightwing #70, kicking off The Joker War storyline.

Batman #89 will feature the original cover with minimal trade dress, and Nightwing #70 will have a recoloured cover. All three will be out, fittingly, on April 1st.

Of course, Nightwing #70 doesn't have its first printing till next week… could this also become another Batman #89/Hell Arisen #3? It currents sells in advance for cover or below cover price… but for how long?

While far from Jokers, The Last God #3 has also gone to second printing for the same date. Here are the solicitations for all.

BATMAN #89 3RD PTG

(W) James TynionIV (A) Guillem March, Carlo Pagulayan, Danny Miki (CA) Tony S. Daniel

Batman must stop Deathstroke from killing the mayor of Gotham City! But to do so he has to figure out who ordered the hit in the first place. If his four main suspects aren't 'fessing up to the crime, then is there someone even more sinister lurking in the shadows waiting to deliver the coup de grâce? Whoever it is, one victim will fall under their attack! In Shops: Apr 01, 2020 SRP: $3.99 YEAR OF THE VILLAIN HELL ARISEN #3 (OF 4) 3RD PTG

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Javi Fernandez (A/CA) Steve Epting

Apex Lex Luthor's first run-in with the Infected didn't go as planned, and the Batman Who Laughs' influence is continuing to spread. Now Lex must find out who in the world can think like the Batman Who Laughs-and there are only two folks who come to mind. The first is Batman, who probably has his own ideas for Lex; the other is The Joker, who also likely has his own ideas, but who just maybe wants to see this twisted doppelgänger sent back to the Dark Multiverse he came from. It's a gamble Lex has to take, because the Infected are gearing up for round two! In Shops: Apr 01, 2020 SRP: $4.99 NIGHTWING #70 2ND PTG

(W) Dan Jurgens (A) Ryan Benjamin (CA) Mike Perkins

How many Nightwings does it take for one Joker to strike to get to the real one? Four Nightwings. And that's not even the punchline-how will Ric interact with the Joker when he's not quite sure which one of his two memories is the real one…and exactly how dangerous this clown standing before him is? In Shops: Apr 01, 2020 SRP: $3.99 LAST GOD #3 2ND PTG (MR)

(W) Philip Kennedy Johnson (A) Ricardo Federici (CA) Kai Carpenter

Beyond the edge of creation lies the Black Stair. And beyond it, amidst the void, he waits. Mol Uhltep, The Last God. This is the tale of those who claimed to slay him, and the world they doomed with their lies.

In the third chapter of DC's dark fantasy epic The Last God, Queen Cyanthe and her unlikely companions make their way across the land of Cain Anuun toward the Pinnacle-city stronghold of the Guild Eldritch, a powerful order of sorcerers led by Skol, another fabled member of the original fellowship of Godslayers. There they hope to find protection from the looming forces of Mol Uhltep and his inhuman servant, King Tyr.

In the past, we see young Tyr, Cyanthe, and Veikko Al Mun make their way toward a similar destination, while they uncover more secrets of the Last God's plan and make an unlikely ally. In Shops: Apr 01, 2020 SRP: $4.99