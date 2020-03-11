Funko Announces "Empire Strikes Back" Pop Diorama for 40th Anniversary

Last year, Funko greeted us with a special Avengers Assemble Pop Diorama that will feature all 6 original Avengers in an amazing connected diorama. This is a huge step up from the usually Funko Pops we see and it looks like it wasn't the last. Funko has recently announced that in honor of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and its 40th Anniversary is this year it'll be getting special Pops. These Pop will all connect and create the opening scenes from Empire Strikes Back and we get a look at the 1st of 6 Pops coming out. The first pop is of the iconic Star Wars alien the Wampa and features a new mold and detail than before. These figures will be released every other month over the next year and are exclusive to Amazon. The Funko Deluxe piece is priced at $24.99 and is up for pre-order already. You can find links and more located here. For the other 5 deluxe Pops it looks like we will also be getting:

Han with Lightsaber

Roaring Chewie

Imperial Probe Droid

Princess Leia

Darth Vader with Imperial Officer

Can't wait to see what the other figure will look like and how awesome it'll look when fully connected.

May the Force be with You.

Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: Battle at Echo Base Series Figure 1 of 6

Wampa features a level of detail not captured by the original Funko Pop! made back in 2014. Throughout 2020, 6 figures will be available for purchase exclusively on Amazon, starting with Wampa to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Empire Strikes Back. All 6 figures will nest into the next to form one larger set piece recreating the opening scene from Empire Strikes Back.

The Star Wars, Battle at Echo Base Funko Pop! Deluxe Series is a brand new set of combinable figures exclusive to Amazon. All celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back, and the ice planet of Hoth.

The Pop! Deluxe: Battle at Echo Base series will feature 6 brand new uinque figures, with combinable bases, starting with a 6" Wampa!

This series will capture iconic characters and moments from the planet Hoth. The figures will feature bases that can be combined to nest together in any order you wish! When all the figures are combined, they will make for one cohesive side by side shelf display!

These figures feature a level of detail not captured by original Star Wars Funko Pops! The next figure will be announced when the previous figure begins shipping.

Each figure will be available for individual purchase, as they are announced. Figures will continue to be announced and made available throughout 2020. Start you Battle at Echo Base series today by securing the first figure, 6" Wampa, exclusively on Amazon.