The Daily LITG, 10th March 2020, Happy Birthday Brendon

Welcome to the pretty-much-mostly-daily Lying In The Gutters. A run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The 10 most-read stories yesterday
- "The Nevers": Upcoming HBO Series Had Us at "Joss Whedon" [OPINION]
- "Lost in Space": Netflix's Sci-Fi Adventure Series Ending with Season 3
- More Big Books From DC Comics – Timewarp to Batman Family
- "Killing Eve" Season 3: Deciding Eve & Villanelle's "Fates" [TEASER]
- James Tynion IV Confirms That No, Punchline is Not Master Bruce
- "Heels" Star Stephen Amell "Blown Away" by STARZ Series' Cast
- Three Jokers to Launch in June, Johns and Fabok Promise No (More) Delays
- James Tynion IV On The Origins Of Punchline – And Announcing Clownhunter For Batman #96
- Wobbling In "Super Smash Bros. Melee" Now Banned In The U.K.
- "American Horror Story" Season 10 Filming in Provincetown This Month?
One year ago…
That feeling when an exclusive already written and scheduled for next week gets spoiled by another site because it found a book distributor releasing year-end info online early. #workinginthenerdinternetblues
— Graeme (@graemem) March 9, 2019
- DC Repackages Blue Beetle and Question Comics as 'The Road to Watchmen'
- Superman: Year One by Frank Miller and John Romita Gets a Cover
- The People of Age of X-Man Know What to Do with a Wolverine Statue in Marvelous X-Men #2
- The Punisher Canceled a Second Time in Next Week's Punisher #9
- DC Publishes Collections of Walmart Comics in October and November
Happening today…
- London Comic Book Club, Jimmy Corrigan: The Smartest Kid on Earth by Chris Ware, The Sheaf, 24 Southwark Street, London 7-9pm.
Happy birthday to…
My extremely NSFW science fiction story Foreplay is now streaming online, as performed brilliantly by Jasmin Tomlins. It is of a "frank sexual nature." https://t.co/gRDqRHTMcy pic.twitter.com/bVwC9COLvf
— Fred Connelly (@brendonconnelly) March 9, 2020
- Former Bleeding Cool contributor Brendon/Fred Connelly – and check out his latest work of fiction, if you dare.
- Glenn Matchett, a writer and editor with Grayhaven Comics.