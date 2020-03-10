With the cast and creative team behind Amazon Prime's adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's The Boys set to take the stage at this weekend's 2020 PaleyFest LA, we're expecting to get some serious intel on the series' second-season return. So far this week, we've heard from new cast member Aya Cash (joining Goran Visnjic, Claudia Doumit, Patton Oswalt, and a returning Malcolm Barrett) about her character Stormfront and also treated to two exclusive preview images.

But that doesn't mean the streaming series isn't paying attention to what's going on in the real world. With the coronavirus ourbreak beginning to spread, the word has gone out that hand-washing with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds is one of best things people can do to stop the spread. So to help you know how long you should be scrubbin' your paws, the fine folks at The Boys are giving you this little Butcher (Karl Urban)-approved mantra that will keep you healthy and Butcher happy:

Can't fuck up supes if you're sick, mates. Stay healthy, stay ready. pic.twitter.com/w3EWY1NLxF — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) March 10, 2020

The following second-season teaser picks up where things left off last time – with a bloody Homelander (Antony Starr) meeting his son (???), followed by a bloody mess that finds A Train (Jessie T. Usher) not doing so well; Homelander taking on Starlight (Erin Moriarty); Mr. Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) stepping up his presence; and The Deep (Chace Crawford) still trying to not be so shallow; a quick look at Butcher's (Karl Urban) good boy Terror, and more.

A Look at Amazon Prime's "The Boys"…

Here's a look at the previous trailers and teasers for The Boys, with some serious eye-opening NSFW stuff:

(Check out Bleeding Cool's two-scoops-of-spoilers-filled review of the series premiere here.)

In a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame, THE BOYS centers on a group of vigilantes known informally as "The Boys," who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than their blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty. THE BOYS is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It's the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about "The Seven," and Vought – the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that manages these superheroes.

On the side of The Boys, Karl Urban's Billy Butcher is mysterious and brutal, hiding a personal agenda as he approaches potential new recruit Hughie (Jack Quaid), claiming to be a shadowy government operative. Butcher capitalizes on Hughie's rage over his girlfriend Robin's accidental death at the hands of Superhero A-Train and enlists Hughie as part of his plan to bring down the super-hero franchise.

Rounding out Butcher's team are Laz Alonso (The Mysteries of Laura) as second-in-command Mother's Milk; Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad) as The Female, a young Asian assassin with blistering fighting skills who happens to have superpowers; and Tomer Capon as unpredictable wild card Frenchie, a brutal warrior when who lives a life of no attachments or responsibilities.

On the flip side, The Seven are Antony Starr (American Gothic) as The Homelander, leader of the main superhero team, The Seven; Dominique McElligott (The Last Tycoon) as Queen Maeve, a member of The Seven; Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl) as The Seven member The Deep, an aquatic hero; Jesse T. Usher (Survivor's Remorse) as speedster with a major PR problem, A-Train; Nathan Mitchell (iZombie) as Black Noir, a masked superhero with fighting and Set martial arts skills; Alex Hassell as perverted invisible hero Translucent (who's not really…you know… "translucent"); and Erin Moriarty (Jessica Jones) is Starlight/Annie, a young woman who can make lightning bolts flash from her eyes and dreams of being a "real superhero" like the famous Seven;

Elisabeth Shue's (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Karate Kid) super-hero handler Madelyn Stillwell was the Vice President of Hero Management for Vought and the person responsible for cleaning up after the "heroes." Jennifer Esposito (NCIS, Blindspot) has also been cast in the recurring role of CIA Agent Susan Raynor, with Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead) set as Hughie's father and Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) as the mysterious Mr. Edgar

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Ennis and Robertson, The Boys was developed by showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural), who also serves as writer, executive producer and directed the season finale. Joining Kripke as executive producers are Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver (Preacher), Original Film's Neal H. Moritz (Prison Break), Pavun Shetty (New Girl), and Ori Marmur (Preacher), as well as Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson also co-executive produce, with the pilot episode directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane).

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios co-produce the Amazon Prime Video with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film