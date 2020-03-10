"Supergirl" Star David Harewood Teases J'onn's New Super Suit

If you're Kara aka Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and you already have that vibe that you're going to end up going against both Leviathan (and it's too-close-to-Krypton connection) and not-a-lover-of-Kryptonians Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer), it's a relief knowing that "Team Kara" is upgrading for the battle still to come. Case-in-point, David Harewood's J'onn J'onzz aka Martian Manhunter – with the actor taking to Twitter to tease fans with an image of a new "super suit" that's on its way.

Considering what's coming their way, here's hoping it's got some serious firewall protection (and gets good wifi reception, because that would really suck):

Now let's see if we get a sneak preview of the suit in action this week, as we take a look at the promo for Sunday's Nia aka Dreamer (Nicole Maines)-focused episode "Reality Bytes":

"Supergirl" season 5, episode 15 "Reality Bytes": DREAMER STEPS UP TO PROTECT HER COMMUNITY AFTER HER ROOMMATE IS VICIOUSLY ATTACKED – Nia's (Nicole Maines) roommate, Yvette (guest star Roxy Wood), is attacked by a man targeting Dreamer because he doesn't like that Dreamer is transgender and wants her to quit being a superhero. Determined to protect her community from additional harm, Dreamer refuses to give into his threats and puts herself in the line of fire to stop him. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) stands by Dreamer and enlists additional help from Brainy (Jesse Rath). Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh), J'onn (David Harewood) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) attempt to rescue a man stuck inside a virtual reality escape room. Armen V. Kevorkian directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Jay Faerber.

In season five, Supergirl faces threats, both new and ancient. National City becomes enthralled with addictive virtual reality technologies created by CatCo's charming-but-secretive new owner, Andrea Rojas (Julie Gonzalo), which enable people to bury their heads in the proverbial sand. As Kara uses the power of the press to try to expose this danger, she must contend with challenges put up by rival reporter William Dey (Staz Nair), renegade Martian Malefic J'onzz (Phil LaMarr), a shadowy organization called Leviathan, and the shocking return of Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) who, in addition to his plot for world domination, seeks to claim the soul of Supergirl's best friend — and his sister — Lena. With humanity choosing to lose itself in technology, can Supergirl save the world yet again?

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor.

Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Supergirl is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).