"PUBG Mobile" Pro League Switches To Online Play Over Coronavirus

Tencent and PUBG Corp. announced today that the PUBG Mobile Pro League will be converted into an online competition until further notice. The company sent out the notice you see below, letting the media know that until the coronavirus is dealt with, the system would undergo a change. No word yet as to how they plan to regulate that and assure the same rules and fairness will apply to all players. But at least we know we can eventually watch more of the games on YouTube.

The health and safety of our players and staff are our first priority. Hence, we have decided to convert the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia 2020 to online event due to unforeseen circumstances related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The event will start from March 19th without our fan and audience presence as we take the well-being of our staff and players, as well as the public health very seriously. Fans and audience could enjoy the game via our live streaming platform youtube.com/PUBGMOBILEEsports. We adhere to all the guidance and recommended precautionary measures as we continue to welcome you to enjoy PUBG Mobile.