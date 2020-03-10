Captain Marvel, Civil War Get Marvels Snapshots in June from Mark Waid, Colleen Doran, Saladin Ahmed, & Ryan Kelly

Marvel has revealed the next two issues of Marvels Snapshots coming this June. From Mark Waid and Colleen Doran, Captain Marvel headlines an issue also starring Ms. Marvel and "a few more surprises." Also in June, Marvel is rehashing Civil War again with a Marvels Snapshot by Saladin Ahmed and Ryan Kelly starring Captain America, Giant-Man, Maria Hill, and more. With Outlawed happening this year as well, can the Marvel Universe handle two rehashes of Civil War in the same couple of months? Find out this June!

Check out the solicits below.

MARVELS SNAPSHOTS: CAPTAIN MARVEL #1 WRITTEN BY MARK WAID WITH ART BY COLLEEN DORAN AND COVER BY ALEX ROSS

A team of heroes fights a stirring battle for the safety of the planet. A young woman struggles with desperation and despair, trying to cope in the modern world. But that's only the beginning. Featuring Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and a few more surprises, Kurt Busiek invites superstar creators MARK WAID and COLLEEN DORAN to tell a tale of inspiration within inspiration, as we see how the world's marvels have inspired others—and how they've been inspired themselves.

MARVELS SNAPSHOTS: CIVIL WAR #1 WRITTEN BY SALADIN AHMED WITH ART BY RYAN KELLY AND COVER BY ALEX ROSS

In the heart of the Civil War event, a human story unfolds. A S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, doing his best to do the job with honor—but is that even possible? A young, low-level Super Hero, trying to help his neighbors—but that's not even legal any more. The two come together in a story that'll test their commitment, ideals, hopes, and dreams. Featuring Captain America, Giant-Man, Maria Hill, and more, Kurt Busiek recruits Hugo-Award-winning writer Saladin Ahmed and all-star Ryan Kelly to uniquely retell this iconic Marvel story.