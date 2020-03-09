Wally Wood Original Artwork Up For Auction at Heritage

We noted some of the Dave Sim, Mike Allred, Jack Kirby, Murphy Anderson, Frank Frazetta, Mike Mignola, Jim Lee and Carl Barks' original artwork being offered for sale from Heritage Auctions in a big new original artwork lot. Well, there are plenty more from some of the biggest names in North American comic books, and Bleeding Cool may be spotlighting a few over the weekend – and the auction price currently being bid. Such as a number of pages from Wally Wood.

Wally Wood Adam and Eve Poster Illustration Original Art (Wallace Wood, c. 1978). Conceived as a loving reference to his own Sci-Fi work for EC Comics in the 1950s, but with an adult twist to it! This gorgeous work was originally released as a poster titled Adam and Eve. In the 1990s, it served as the cover art for the Fantagraphics book Naughty Knotty Woody (with new colorations by J. David Spurlock). Later in 1998, Spurlock's Vanguard Publishing released a limited edition fine art print. This image was hand-rendered by Wally Wood in ink over graphite on a section of 11" x 12" Bristol board. The figure of the woman on the left is a stripped-in original art correction pasted into place. There is whiteout art correction in several places on the art. Toned with a bit of production tape in the lower margin. In Very Good condition. Buy It Now: $26,400

Wally Wood Plop! #13 Cover Preliminary Illustration Original Art (DC, 1975). Multiple Mouth McCardy was the cover feature for this issue of DC's answer to MAD magazine! The basic design stayed the same to the final cover art… Wood just made it a bit more gross. The graphite over blue pencil prelim was rendered on 8.5" x 11.25" Bristol board. Comes with a tear sheet of the published cover. The art is lightly toned and in Very Good condition. Current bid: $310

Wally Wood "Malice In Underland" Complete 3-Page Story Preliminary Original Art (c. 1980s). This zany three-pager is as much Underground Comix as anything we have ever seen Wood produce! Created in pure graphite on 8.5" x 11" paper. The paper is toned, with handling wear on the edges. In Very Good condition. Current bid:

Wally Wood – Knight Specialty Illustration Original Art (undated). During the 1970s, Wally Wood jousted for the prestigious job of drawing the Prince Valiant Sunday, with John Cullen Murphy ultimately winning the permanent position. Previous to this, Wood had parodied Val in print several times, beginning with "Prince Violent" in Mad #13. Although it isn't likely that this offered piece is from a particular run, the suggested parody is obvious. Created in graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 6.5" x 9.75". With light edge toning, smudging in the image, a small spot of soiling or residue in the center of the knight's chest, two pinholes in the top border, and soft handling wear. Signed in lower right and in Very Good condition.

Wally Wood Odkin, Son of Odkin "Table Top Land" Preliminary Original Art Group of 11 (Wallace Wood, c. 1978-81). These rough graphite layout and story design pages feature a main character named Elvor, who would become Odkin Son of Odkin in the final published version. The second page is titled "Table Top Land" and it follows that story very closely. The pure graphite pages are rendered edge-to-edge on the reverse of Wally Wood's personal stationery. There are some taped-on panels, as he was changing his layouts as he created the pages. Exceptional work even in this early stage, the pages are in Very Good condition.

Wally Wood Witzend #s 3-4 "Pipsqueak Papers" Preliminary Original Art (Wallace Wood Studio, 1966-1968). Wood poured a greater concentration of artistry into his Witzend self-publishing project than he could ever have hoped to see returned in profitability. His "Pipsqueak Papers" scenario (a punning nod to Charles Dickens' The Pickwick Papers) yielded such finely wrought sketches as these before he took the story into the realm of ink-on-Strathmore. Prominent among the selection, here, is the woodland nymph known as Nudine (aptly named), along with the bird-brained humanoid shell that is inhabited by Nudine's tiny suitor, Pip the Pipsqueak. Not to mention the occasional Scary Monster. Raw brilliance from one of the comics' greatest innovators. Graphite and wax pencil on slips of vellum. Image areas, 5" x 4" to 7" x 6". Natural handling wear. Very Good condition.

Ric Estrada, Wally Wood, and Al Sirois Richard Dragon, Kung-Fu Fighter #6 Story Page 14 Original Art (DC, 1976). Richard Dragon, finding himself facing down a vicious shark, uses his jade pendant to channel the power of the Dragon's Claw into a skull-crushing strike! So skilled is this Kung-Fu fighter that he can kill a shark with his bare hands! Layouts by Estrada with finishes by Wood and ink assist from Sirois. Rendered in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". The slightly toned page has production tape residue staining at the top, with light handling and edge wear. In Very Good condition.

Wally Wood Daredevil #6 Mr. Fear and Ox Preliminary Original Art (Marvel, 1965). From Wally Wood's second issue on the title! These prelims are inked roughs for images that appear several panels throughout this story! On this single page are images of the Ox, Mr. Fear, Karen Page, Foggy Nelson, and of course, the Man Without Fear himself… (or at least a statue of him)… Daredevil! Ink on 7.75" x 11" onionskin paper. The toned paper is in Very Good condition.

Wally Wood – NoMan of the T.H.U.N.D.E.R. Agents Original Art Group of 2 (Tower, c. 1965). T.H.U.N.D.E.R.'s ghostly good-guy is seen here in three wonderful Wood sketches in pure graphite. They are produced on 8.5" x 11" paper. The pages have rips and a few small pieces missing. In Good condition.

Wally Wood Captain Rocket Preliminary Panel Pages Original Art Group of 3 (c. 1940s). Wood's juvenilia and pre-professional work contain the promise of a brilliant career. No secret that he started fulfilling that promise as early as the post-World War II period of pre-Code comic books, reaching a premature peak of artistry at EC Comics during the early-middle 1950s. These sketchy pencil-pages (with occasional inserts of partially inked, semi-finished art) depict futuristic scenes that foreshadow Wood's SF yarns for Weird Science and Weird Fantasy. Image area, 7.25" x 9.25". Granted that these graphite-on-pulp fragments were not meant to be seen outside Wood's studio, and that they are naturally worn and torn from the artist's relentless cut-and-paste handling, the overall condition is Very Good. Current bid: