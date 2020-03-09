Three Jokers to Launch in June, Johns and Fabok Promise No (More) Delays

Three Jokers, the long-awaited comic by Geoff "Jeff" Johns and Jason Fabok, is finally set to debut in June. No, seriously. We know DC has been talking about Three Jokers for years now, but there's a good reason for that, according to a new interview with Johns and Fabok on Entertainment Weekly: they wanted to finish the entire comic before soliciting it in order to avoid the sorts of delays that inexplicably plague any book Johns works on these days.

"I see fans on Twitter and I know they're getting impatient, they want this book to come out," said a very zen Fabok in the interview. "Geoff and I have come to realize that everything will happen within its time. Because it's taken so long, we've actually made this story better. Everything's come together so naturally, we're so pumped up and so confident in this story."

So basically, they frontloaded all the delays to before the book launched so that it can actually come out on time. Theoretically. We'll have to see if it really works.

In terms of reflective self-awareness, the delays comment wasn't the only shocker coming out of the EW interview.

"The world doesn't need just another Batman-Joker story," said Johns, pretty much putting all of DC Black Label on blast. But despite this realization, Johns plans to press forward anyway. "One of the reasons I've never done one before is because there are so many amazing ones, so I was only gonna do one if it was different and surprising and looked at the Joker and the meaning of the Joker and his effect on Batman and his family in a new way. We're not introducing a multiverse of Jokers, we're not out to change these characters forever, but we are turning over some rocks about these characters and their relationships."

"It goes back to the beginning when Batman first encountered the Joker, but it's also The Killing Joke and A Death in the Family that speak to the book and that we're building off emotionally," Johns said, as if, along with Dark Knight Returns, basically 60% of DC's output is inspired by those same comics. "Barbara and Jason have gone through so much, as has Bruce, and it's really focused on healing, on scars and wounds and what that does to somebody. If you suffer some trauma, you don't just get over with it and move on with your life, it changes who you are. Sometimes it changes you for the better, sometimes it changes you for the worse. You can heal right, and you can heal wrong. That's really what the book's about: Healing right, healing wrong, and surviving."

The only question now is whether readers can survive long enough to actually read Three Jokers, what with the coronavirus going around and other threats to humanity.

Three Jokers #1, if Johns and Fabok are to be believed, will hit stores on June 17th. We'll believe it when we see it. Check out a preview below.