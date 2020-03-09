With this week's episode of The CW's The Flash, it feels like we might have to turn on our "'Crisis' Alert". First up, we start off with a family reunion as Wally aka Kid Flash (Keiynan Lonsdale) makes his way back to Central City – but his "namaste" vibe can't hide his secret from Barry (Grant Gustin): there's something wrong with the Speed Force – and it might be too late to stop it. Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) wraps up his Earth-Prime walkabout – and we're pretty interested in knowing what else is going on out there post-"Crisis".

Here's a look at a sneak preview, promo, and preview images for this week's episode, "Death of the Speed Force" (including one where Candice Patton's "Iris" looks like she's drinking that wine with her eyes):

"The Flash" season 6, episode 14 "Death of the Speed Force": WALLY WEST SPEEDS BACK INTO CENTRAL CITY – Kid Flash (guest star Keiynan Lonsdale) returns to Central City with a Zen attitude and new tricks up his sleeve. While thrilled to see his family again, Wally confides to Barry (Grant Gustin) that he returned because he thinks there is something wrong with the speed force. Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) returns from his fact-finding mission across Earth-Prime. Brent Crowell directed the episode, written by Sam Chalsen and Emily Palizzi Gilbert.

While we know there's still a ton of danger still remainin this season, there's no harm looking ahead to next season – and with season 7 comes Kayla Compton's (Making Moves, Mistresses) Allegra Garcia and Brandon McKnight's (The Shape of Water, Akilla's Escape) tech genius Chester P. Runk being upped to series regulars.

An up-and-coming journalist, Allegra fell in with a bad crowd and was incarcerated at a young age. But since her release, she's refused to let her rocky start in life define her future. Now she helps Barry Allen as a new member of Team Flash, thanks to her metahuman ability to manipulate the electromagnetic spectrum. That is, when she's not helping Iris chase down headlines for CCC Media.

McKnight's Runk is a scientific wonder who works out of his grandmother's cluttered garage. Not only can he design and build almost any gadget, he does so without the expensive backing and resources of S.T.A.R. Labs. Chester is a "DIY" kinda guy, forsaking high-tech labs for junkyard finds and other folks' discarded tech to create his own one-of-a-kind gadgets that bend the laws of physics – and beyond. Fun-loving and a great dancer, Chester is a down-to-earth guy who lights up any room he enters. Oh, and boy is he obsessed with aliens, science fiction movies, and other pop culture interests – and don't forget Jitters coffee.