"Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot" Time Machine DLC is On the Way

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot fans have plenty to look forward when it comes to a new installment of DLC that's on its way out soon.

The upcoming Gods of the Universe DLC is coming, which will bring the ability for fans to duke it out against Beerus, the God of Destruction himself, very soon. It will ensure fans finally get their hands on the long-awaited Time Machine feature, most importantly.

The Time Machine will let fans go back and replay fights and complete side quests they may have initially missed out on. Essentially, it's a way to make the game a bit longer and lengthen its replayability.

As far as when you can expect the DLC, it'll be available at the end of March, according to Bandai Namco. There's another update in terms of patch notes scheduled for that time as well, but it's not clear what'll be coming with that patch.

We'll be sure we keep you in the loop, as we're also looking forward to more Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot content.