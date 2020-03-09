Allen Belman, Marvel/Timely Artist, Has Passed Away at 96

Allen Belman, Golden Age artist who worked on Captain America, The Patriot, The Destroyer, The Human Torch, Jap Buster Johnson and Jet Dixon of the Space Squadron, All Winners Comics, Marvel Mystery, Sub Mariner Comics, Young Allies, and countless other books, has passed away. He was 96 years old. He was a staff artist for Timely in the pre-Marvel days, and after his comics days ended he became a very accomplished photographer, being published in numerous places and winning countless awards. You can see some of Mr. Belman's artwork down below, from his personal website.

Belman was loved by the comics industry, and he continued making appearances at cons for decades. Captain America fans need to know that he was one of the first artists to draw the hero, and a link to the Golden Age of comics that we just do not have a lot of anymore. I never met the man, but I do remember seeing his table at cons over the years. And I of course have read many early Captain America comics in my time. It is sad that Mr. Belman is gone, but he leaves a wonderful legacy in comics and will be remembered fondly for decades to come.