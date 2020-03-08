What Do Diana and Bernie Sanders Have in Common? Both Win in Vermont. Wonder Woman #753 [Preview]

Wonder Woman #753 is in stores from DC Comics this week, as Wonder Woman's misadventures in New England continue.

In Vermont, home of Senator Bernie Sanders, Wonder Woman and her new BFF, Valda, battle a giant rampaging metal beast.

A metaphor for the impenetrable dangers of capitalism against the hard-working people of the country? Perhaps.

It's a theory bolstered by the law's attempt to serve the interests of the beast and capture Valda, though Wonder Woman knows whose side she's on.

Wonder Woman #753 hits stores on Wedensday.

WONDER WOMAN #753
JAN200587
(W) Steve Orlando (A) Max Raynor (CA) Robson Rocha, Danny Miki
After a tumultuous start to their relationship, Wonder Woman and the ferocious warrior known as Valda have agreed to put their differences aside to hunt a mythical beast determined to destroy Boston. Now it's a race against time to save the city and complete Valda's quest. Meanwhile, Warmaster has set her sights on the final member of her team hellbent on revenge…Genocide! Does Wonder Woman stand a chance against her former ally's growing army?
In Shops: Mar 11, 2020
SRP: $3.99

