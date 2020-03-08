Felix Barrett and Dennis Kelly's mystery drama The Third Day unveiled its first teaser Sunday night, ahead of its premiere on Monday, May 11, on HBO. Executive-produced by Barrett, Kelly, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner, the Naomie Harris–Jude Law-starrer is a story told in two halves:

● "Summer": Written by Kelly and directed by Marc Munden, the first-half is told over three episodes and follows the story of Sam (Law), a man who is drawn to a mysterious Island off the British coast where he encounters a group of islanders set on preserving their traditions at any cost.

● "Winter": Written by Kit de Waal, Dean O'Loughlin, and Kelly and directed by Philippa Lowthorpe, the remaining three episode follow Helen (Harris), a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate.

"To tell a story that spans TV and live action has been a long held ambition of mine. The Third Day will be both a TV show and a world you can enter, giving viewers the chance to live and breathe the narrative." – Felix Barrett

‌HBO's The Third Day stars Law, Harris, Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts films), Emily Watson (Chernobyl), and Paddy Considine (The Outsider).

HBO's The Third Day is a co-production between the cable network and Sky – produced by new production house, Sky Studios, in partnership with Plan B Entertainment and Punchdrunk International. Kelly executive produces with Gardner and Kleiner for Plan B, Barrett for Punchdrunk International, Munden and Lowthorpe. Adrian Sturges serves as producer.

"I wanted to make a series that was unsettling and disturbing but that also spoke to fears that ran deeper than horror. The themes of the Third Day have long been obsessions of mine – it is about loss and hope and how both of those things can distort the mind in surprising and brutal ways." – Dennis Kelly