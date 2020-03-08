Shiva Joins the Outsiders in Batman and the Outsiders #11 [Preview]

Batman and the Outsiders #11 is in stores from DC Comics this week, by Bryan Hill and Dexter Soy. We've got a preview below.

While Batman continues to consider enlisting another young person in his obsessive war on criminals…

…in Cambodia, the Outsiders have just shown up to even the odds in a showdown with the forces of Ra's al Ghul.

And after pleasantries are exchanged…

…the battle begins. But whose side will Shiva fight on?

It looks like the Outsiders have a new member. Or at least a new ally. Will this improve Shiva's mother-daughter relationship with Orphan?

Well, everyone will have to survive first.

Batman and the Outsiders #11 hits stores on Wednesday.

BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS #11

JAN200533

(W) Bryan Hill (A) Dexter Soy (CA) Tyler Kirkham

Black Lightning is an Outsider no more! It's up to Katana to take up the reigns of leader-ship as things look their darkest for the team-and the new addition of Babylon has thrown the team into flux. Plus, Batman is far from thrilled with the secrets that the Signal and Orphan are keeping from him. And this is exactly what Ra's al Ghul wants: a broken team that doesn't stand a chance against his new League and their deadliest assassin yet.

In Shops: Mar 11, 2020

SRP: $3.99