Nine DC Omnibuses For the End of 2020 – From Books Of Magic to Batgirl

These are yet to hit Amazon or Previewsworld… but here are some upcoming DC Comics Omnibus volumes to anticipate – and build bigger shelves for.

Sandman: The Books of Magic Omnibus Vol. 1 Oct 13, 2020 | 1536 Pages

A collection of the Sandman Universe like you've never seen before!

What do two dead boys and a normal 13-year-old have in common? The ability to save the world. Charles and Edwin are dead. They're also detectives. Tim Hunter is alive. He could be the world's greatest mage…once he masters magic. And that's just the beginning. Readers can now enjoy The Books of Magic #1-32, The Children's Crusade #1-2, Vertigo Gallery: Dreams and Nightmares #1, Vertigo Preview #1, Vertigo Visions – Doctor Occult #1, Who's Who #15, Arcana Annual #1, Mister E #1-4, and The Books of Faerie: Auberon's Tale #1-3 all in one place!

Batgirl: The New 52 Omnibus – Sep 22, 2020 | 960 Pages

At last, DC gathers the entire run of Batgirl adventures written by best-selling author Gail Simone from the New 52 era!

In these stories, Barbara Gordon has regained the ability to walk–but as a crimefighter she must prove herself to Batman and the other heroes of Gotham City all over again! Along the way, she'll have to face the threat of the ruthless vigilante known as Knightfall, stop her own brother, James Gordon Jr., from wreaking havoc on the city as the Joker-inspired Killer Clown, and much more. Collects Batgirl #0-34, Batgirl Annual #1 and 2, Batgirl: Futures End #1, and more!

New Teen Titans Omnibus Vol. 5 – Nov 24, 2020 | 744 Pages

The New Teen Titans era reaches the finish line in the fifth massive collection of the historic 1980s series!

The latest omnibus collection of Marv Wolfman's celebrated run includes the climactic stories before The New Teen Titans relaunched as The New Titans! See the final battle between the Titans and the Hybrid, Starfire framed for murder by Wildebeest, Mother Mayhem giving birth to Brother Blood's "Blood Child," and Hammer and Sickle targeting Red Star for death! Collects The New Teen Titans #32-49, The New Teen Titans Annual #3-4, Tales of the Teen Titans #91, Secret Origins #13, Secret Origins Annual #3, and Infinity, Inc. #45.

Wonder Woman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 5 Nov 17, 2020 | 688 Pages

The Golden Age of Wonder Woman tales are collected in this beautiful, oversize omnibus series, continuing with stories from the early 1950s in Wonder Woman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 5!

Follow the adventures of Wonder Woman in this stunning collection of her classic adventures! Follow Wonder Woman as she takes on perilous adventures in the name of justice! Collects Action Comics #142, Wonder Woman #35-47, and Sensation Comics #90-104

Superman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 7 Nov 10, 2020 | 816 Pages

The Golden Age of Superman tales are collected for the first time in their entirety in this oversize omnibus series, continuing with stories from the early 1950s in Superman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 7.

As the 1950s began, the Man of Tomorrow was faced with new dangers big and small! In these stories that are reprinted here for the first time, Lex Luthor invents a device that banishes Superman to the fourth dimension, while Mr. Mxyztplk makes the entire city of Metropolis forget that their hero ever existed. Plus, Superman becomes a super-cowboy and meets a mighty caveman who was frozen in an iceberg. This new hardcover collects the Metropolis Wonder's tales from Action Comics #125-143, Superman #55-65, and World's Finest Comics #37-47.

Nightwing New 52 Omnibus Dec 01, 2020 | 832 Pages

Life's a circus, but that's nothing new for Dick Grayson! Join Nightwing as he flies high through this action-packed omnibus collection!

When Haly's Circus, where Dick Grayson once performed, returns to Gotham City–it brings a mysterious superhuman evil. Nightwing works to uncover the mysteries that Haly's Circus brought with it, but as Dick he finds himself torn between his two lives…circus performer and superhero…but is it possible that the two are more connected than he ever realized? Nightwing will travel with Haly's Circus across the east coast and back to Gotham in his attempt to discover the dark truths that hide beneath the big top. Back in Gotham, Nightwing will face off against villains like Lady Shiva and the Joker–and with enemies like this…will Nightwing's friends be safe? Collects Nightwing #0-30, Batman #17, Young Romance: A New 52 St. Valentine's Day Special #1, Nightwing Annual #1, Secret Origins #1, Nightwing Vol. 1: Traps and Trapezes, Nightwing Vol. 2: Night of the Owls, Nightwing Vol. 3: Death of the Family, Nightwing Vol. 4: Second City, and Nightwing Vol. 5: Setting Son

Lucifer Omnibus Vol. 2 Oct 27, 2020 | 1040 Pages

From the pages of The Sandman by Neil Gaiman, the Fallen One continues his own epic journey in the final installment of the omnibus collections featuring Mike Carey's acclaimed, Eisner Award-nominated series.

The Fallen One continues his epic journey in this second omnibus collection featuring Mike Carey's acclaimed, Eisner Award-nominated series. Lucifer Morningstar has resigned his throne and abandoned his kingdom, and filled his days supervising the business at Lux, Los Angeles's most elite piano bar. After agreeing to complete a task assigned by the Creator Himself, Lucifer's retirement became a thing of the past. The Lord of Hell must team up with unexpected allies in order to not only fulfill the task sent by the Creator, but to stop the universes from collapsing and destroying all creation. The Devil's hands have been idle long enough. Collects Lucifer issues #36-75.

Injustice: Gods Among Us Omnibus Vol. 2 Nov 03, 2020 | 1104 Pages

Based on the video game phenomenon, Injustice: Gods Among Us Omnibus Vol. 2 is the story of a war between gods for the future of humanity.

A GOD GONE MAD. AND THE HEROES WHO SEEK TO SET IT RIGHT. Superman was Earth's greatest hero. He was the shining beacon of truth, justice, and the American way. Forever an inspiration for the brighter future ahead, the Man of Tomorrow made the world want to be better. Then everything changed in a single day. When the Man of Steel couldn't protect those he held most dear, he decided being a hero wasn't enough. To truly save this world, he would have to abandon his philosophy as the Big Blue Boy Scout and become the ruler he felt humankind needed. Superman quickly takes control, forcing unlikely allies to find each other. Batman, Harley Quinn, Green Lantern, and even the gods themselves will come together to try to defeat the Man of Steel. But will they be strong enough? And would anyone change sides, becoming a champion for the gods? Based on the video game phenomenon, INJUSTICE: GODS AMONG US OMNIBUS VOL. 2 continues the story of a war between gods for the future of humanity. Collects Injustice: Gods Among Us Year Four #1-12, Injustice: Gods Among Us Year Four Annual #1, Injustice: Gods Among Us Year Five #1-20, Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year Five Annual #1, Injustice: Ground Zero #1-12

Batman: Road to No Man's Land Omnibus Oct 20, 2020 | 1248 Pages

Batman: Road to No Man's Land Omnibus is a gripping and heartwrenching collection masterfully brought together by Chuck Dixon.

Azrael is back in Gotham, but he's not the only one. Bringing back Bane with him in an attempt to get him in custody, Azrael's plan is halted when an earthquake provides the perfect escape for Bane. Catwoman's world begins to unravel as the Angle Man is back in Gotham–his mind set on murder. Batman and his allies are faced with the enemies they've faced before…and haven't…while trying to save Gotham, its people, and their own souls. Collects Azrael: Agent of the Bat #40, Azrael: Agent of the Bat #47-50, Batman #554-562, Batman: Shadow of the Bat #73-82, Detective Comics #719-722, Detective Comics #724-729, Catwoman #56-57, Robin #52-54, The Batman Chronicles #12, The Batman Chronicles #14-15, Nightwing #19-20, Batman: Arkham Asylum – Tales of Madness #1, Batman: Blackgate – Isle of Men #1, Batman: Huntress/Spoiler – Blunt Trauma #1