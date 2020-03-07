Wobbling In "Super Smash Bros. Melee" Now Banned In The U.K.

Remember a couple of weeks ago when we talked about to Super Smash Bros. Melee rules change all the time? yeah… that happened again. If you're not familiar with the concept of Wobbling, there's a lengthy wiki article here that will go further in-depth that we're about it. But the shorthand is that the Ice Climbers have a move that basically gives you an infinite combo that you can't really break out of. And if you're caught in it long enough, the damage that can be added to your character is basically infinite until your opponent decides to let go of you for the final blow.

Because Super Smash Bros. Melee is such an old game, there's no way to fix, correct, patch, or eliminate the move beyond hacking the game. Which, of course, then everyone complains about fairness on a hack. So for the longest time, the rule on Wobbling is that it's up to the discretion of the tournament organizer. Well, organizers in the U.K. have decided that they're done with leaving it up to whoever is in charge and have banned the move, permanently.

We held a vote on the status of wobbling in the UK, these are the results of the backroom: To ban wobbling: 13 votes

To keep wobbling: 2 votes

Abstain: 3 votes 2 people voted to hold a public vote instead The main reasoning was to align with a global standard ruleset. — Jaysoteezy (@Jaysotee) March 6, 2020

We'll see how much pushback this gets from the community. But if the voting is any indication, it looks like it will be a minority outcry while everyone else breathes a sigh of relief. At least, in the U.K. they will. Let's see how players in the U.S. react to it when someone brings it up here.