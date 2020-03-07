Jack Kirby Original Artwork, Up for Auction at Heritage

We noted some of the Dave Sim and Mike Allred original artwork being offered for sale from Heritage Auctions in a big new original artwork lot. Well, there are plenty more from some of the biggest names in North American comic books, and Bleeding Cool may be spotlighting a few over the weekend – and the auction price currently being bid. Such as a number of pages from the late, great Jack Kirby.

Jack Kirby Fantastic Four Annual #1 "The Incredible Hulk" Pin-Up Original Art (Marvel, 1963). This absolutely classic pin-up page is the very first Hulk pin-up from Marvel! To make it even cooler, the text mentions the Hulk's battle with the Fantastic Four's Thing from the (then) recent FF #12. It is a bold image that has been burned into the minds of generations of comic fans and art collectors as the definitive rendition of one of the Marvel Universe's greatest superheroes! The text reads "Fans still talk of the epic battle between the Hulk and the Thing… and wonder if they'll ever meet again!" Boy did they! Clashes between the mighty titans became the stuff of Fanboy legend! Inking on this masterwork appears to be by Sol Brodsky, an important early Marvel artist. The powerful piece was rendered twice-up scale in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 12.5" x 18.5". The top banner is a stat paste-up. The board has several spots of production oil staining and a whiteout text correction in the text. The toned board is in Very Good condition. From the Glenn Danzig Collection. Buy It Now $180,000.

Jack Kirby and Dick Ayers Journey Into Mystery #68 Story Page 12 Original Art (Marvel, 1961). Spragg, the Living Hill was one of Marvel's great creations, right before the space flight of their first family ushered in the Silver Age of comics. The world conquering "hill" with mental powers was rendered by the renown team of Kirby and Ayers. Created at twice-up scale in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 12.5" x 18.5". The page is slightly toned with some corner creasing. In Excellent condition. Current bid: $1050

Jack Kirby, John Buscema, and Frank Giacoia Strange Tales #150 Story Page 10 Original Art (Marvel, 1966). Hydra prepares for Nick Fury in this page by a triumvirate of Marvel legends. Kirby on breakdowns, Buscema on pencils, and Giacoia on inks is a match made in comics heaven! The story page was created in ink over graphite on Bristol board at twice-up scale with an image area of 12.5" x 18.5". The toned board has some edge wear and production notes in the margins. In Excellent condition. Current bid: $650

Jack Kirby, Mike Royer, and William Stout Demon #14 Story Page 14 Original Art (DC, 1973). Klarion the Witchboy (and Teekl the Cat) were the bad guys for this issue. The page gives us a transformation of Jason Blood into Etrigan the Demon. In an issue of the Fanzine CFA-APA #16 (1989), Bill Stout explained that he ghosted most of the inking for this issue, with Royer handling the main figures. This page was rendered in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Signed by Kirby in the lower margin of the toned page. In Very Good condition. Current bid: $6250

Jack Kirby and D. Bruce Berry Kamandi, The Last Boy on Earth #25 Story Page 19 Original Art (DC Comics, 1975). Kamandi fights off flying sharks with a stick (seems legit), as he and Ben narrowly escape. An exciting penultimate page by Kirby who scripted and did pencils for this final chapter of "Freak Show." Created in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". The page is mildly toned, and has tape residue in the top and bottom borders. In Excellent condition. Current bid: $1650

Jack Kirby and Mike Royer OMAC #8 Story Page 16 Original Art (DC Comics, 1975). OMAC the One Man Army Corps was one of Kirby's post-New Gods creations for DC in 1974. Offered is a bold page from the story "Human Genius vs. Thinking Machine", from one of only two issues inked by Royer. Created in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15", the page is lightly toned, there is tape residue in the top and bottom borders, and a stripped-in text correction in the last panel. Signed by Kirby in the last panel, and in Excellent condition. Current bid: $2100