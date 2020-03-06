The Witcher Needs Bernie Sanders in New Comic from Dark Horse

Dark Horse Comics and CD Project Red have announced another Witcher comic book set to hit stores in June. By Bartosz Sztybor and Amad Mir, The Witcher: Fading Memories is a four-issue mini-series showing the titular Witcher coping with rampant Witcher unemployment, destitute and desperately seeking any kind of job now that monsters are no longer a problem.

Has monster killing given way to automation? Outsourcing? Don't Witchers deserve to earn a decent living wage and have a guaranteed right to healthcare? Clearly, the world of The Witcher needs a Witcher Bernie Sanders. Will this comic deliver it? Does the title "Fading Memories" imply that the villain in this story is a senile Witcher Joe Biden?

Find out when The Witcher: Fading Memories #1 hits stores in June.

CD PROJEKT RED and Dark Horse Comics Bring Geralt Back in 'The Witcher: Fading Memories' MILWAUKIE, Ore., (March 12, 2020)—For fans who can't get enough of the White Wolf, CD PROJEKT RED and Dark Horse Comics are teaming up again to bring you a brand-new story set in the world of the smash hit game series! Penned by Bartosz Sztybor (Jim Henson's The Storyteller: Sirens) and illustrated by Amad Mir (Zarathustra), with a cover by Evan Cagle, The Witcher: Fading Memories follows the further adventures of Geralt of Rivia. Geralt has become impoverished and dejected since monster threats have seemingly vanished. Times have always been hard for Witchers—but without continual work, his situation has worsened. As Geralt explores new possibilities for his life path, he receives a request from the Mayor of Towitz, a small town where children are being kidnapped by Foglets…but something feels off about this new threat. The Witcher: Fading Memories #1 (of four) goes on sale June 17, 2020, and is available for pre-order at your local comic shop. To catch up on The Witcher comics, The Witcher Omnibus is available for purchase now wherever books are sold.