Creator Credits For Swamp Thing Giant #4 and Wonder Woman Giant #4, Released

DC have listed the details of Swamp Thing Giant #4 and Wonder Woman Giant #4, in mass market stores this month and in comic stores in April. Swamp Thing Giant #4 includes these new stories, under a direct-market only cover by Marco Santucci

Strategic Outcomes, a 16-page story written by Mark Russell with art by Marco Santucci

At Sunderland's request, the U.S. military is testing ways to annihilate the monstrous threat known as the Swamp Thing. From swamp to city they'll hunt him, and while their target tries to keep the innocent from becoming collateral damage, the same can't be said of his pursuers.

Toys on Parade, an 8-page story story written by Phil Hester with art by Tom Mandrake

Deep in the bayou, Swamp Thing continues to follow the fifolet, despite not knowing the mysterious spirit's ultimate destination. On his way he encounters a strange and powerful girl locked away in the swamp, with magical friends and a monster at her door.

Plus, these reprint tales:

"Be Careful What You Wish For," from Swamp Thing #4 (2016)

"The Poison Truth part four," from The Hellblazer #4 (2017)

"Playing with Fire," from Zatanna #4 (2010)

Swamp Thing Giant #4 will be in comic stores on April 22nd. While Wonder Woman Giant #4 includes these new stories, under a direct-market only cover by Mikel Janin.

Hope Springs Eternal, a 16-page story written by Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner with art by Daniel Sampere and Juan Albarran

Wonder Woman visits an old friend on her last day, but afterward, Diana's day turns into a nightmare. Meanwhile, the Penguin gathers a group of villains to enact a new plan against their heroic enemies!

Gundra the Great, an 8-page story written by Jeff Parker with art by Aneke

Wonder Woman responds to a distress call in a tiny village and discovers a displaced Valkyrie from Asgard, but is she friend…or foe?

Plus, these reprint tales:

"Year One part four," from Wonder Woman #10 (2017)

"Secret Origin part four," from Green Lantern #32 (2008)

"The Catalyst part four," from Sword of Sorcery #3 (2013)

Wonder Woman Giant #4 is in comic stores on April 15th.