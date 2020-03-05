Brave BOOM! Studios Announces Plans for WonderCon

Other comic book publishers are still busy pulling out of next week's Emerald City Comic Con due to concerns about the coronavirus, but not explosive publisher BOOM! Studios. BOOM! is pressing forward, announcing plans to exhibit at the next big comic on, April's WonderCon. In addition to holding a panel on Saturday, April 11th, BOOM! will also have creators signing at their booth all weekend (hopefully with a liberal supply of hand sanitizer).

Check out the press release with BOOM!'s full schedule below.

LOS ANGELES, CA (March 5, 2020) – BOOM! Studios announced today the company's signing and panel schedule at WonderCon Anaheim 2020 from April 10-12, 2020 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA. The publisher, home to award-winning imprints BOOM! Studios, BOOM! Box, KaBOOM!, and Archaia, will host signings at their booth (#1209) and the DISCOVER YOURS panel over the weekend.

BOOM! Studios presents BOOM! STUDIOS: DISCOVER YOURS, an explosive panel full of your favorite creators talking about upcoming projects, behind-the-scenes details, exciting new announcements and a surprise limited edition variant cover for all panel attendees, on Saturday, 4/11. Full details below:

Saturday, April 11th

BOOM! STUDIOS: DISCOVER YOURS

(11:00AM-12:00PM, Room 207)

This is THE panel for your first look at exclusive news, previews and more about some of 2020's biggest new comics and returning favorites! Discover your new comic book obsession with a star-studded panel including Brian Azzarello (Faithless), Carly Usdin (Heavy Vinyl, The Avant-Guards), Noah Hayes (The Avant-Guards), Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Go Go Power Rangers), Sina Grace (Go Go Power Rangers), Nicole Andelfinger (A Thief Among The Trees: An Ember in The Ashes Graphic Novel) and Matt Gagnon (Editor-in-Chief, BOOM! Studios) as they discuss the diverse imprints of BOOM! Studios, Archaia, BOOM! Box and KaBOOM!, with a limited edition comic book featuring an exclusive variant cover – and more surprises – for everyone in the audience. Moderated by Filip Sablik (President, Publishing & Marketing, BOOM! Studios).

Visit the award-winning publisher's booth (#1209) for the exclusive chance to meet your favorite creators and celebrities, including actors David Yost, who portrayed the Blue Ranger in the original Mighty Morphin Power Ranger series, Jack Guzman (Power Rangers Wild Force), Cameron Jebo (Power Rangers Super MegaForce), Ciara Hannah (Power Rangers Super MegaForce), Brennan Mejia (Power Rangers Dino Charge), Claire Blackwelder (Power Rangers Dino Charge), Davi Santos (Power Rangers Dino Charge), William Shewfelt (Power Rangers Ninja Steel), Caleb Bendit (Power Rangers Ninja Steel), Blake Foster (Power Rangers Turbo) and Michael Copon (Power Rangers Time Force), as well as a diverse array of talent from BOOM! Studios award-winning graphic fiction lineup. Fans will have the opportunity to get exclusive merchandise signed by these special guests at the BOOM! Studios booth. Signing schedule below:

Friday, April 10th

11:00 AM-12:50 AM Power Rangers signing with actor Jack Guzman (Power Rangers Wild Force)

1:00 PM-2:50 PM Power Rangers signing with actors Cameron Jebo (Power Rangers Super MegaForce) and Ciara Hannah (Power Rangers Super MegaForce)

3:00-4:50 PM Power Rangers signing with actors Brennan Mejia (Power Rangers Dino Charge), Claire Blackwelder (Power Rangers Dino Charge), Davi Santos (Power Rangers Dino Charge)

5:00-6:50 PM Power Rangers signing with actor William Shewfelt (Power Rangers Ninja Steel) and Caleb Bendit (Power Rangers Ninja Steel)

Saturday, April 11th

11:00-11:50 AM BOOM! STUDIOS: DISCOVER YOURS Panel

12:15 PM-1:50 PM Faithless II signing with writer Brian Azzarello

1:30 PM-2:20 PM Power Rangers signing with writers Ryan Parrott and Sina Grace

2:30 PM-3:20 PM The Avant-Guards signing with writer Carly Usdin and artist Noah Hayes

3:30 PM-4:20 PM A Thief Among The Trees: An Ember in The Ashes Graphic Novel signing with writer Nicole Andelfinger

4:30 PM-5:20 PM Faithless II signing with writer Brian Azzarello

Sunday, April 12th

11:00-4:50 PM Power Rangers signing with actors Blake Foster (Power Rangers Turbo) and Michael Copon (Power Rangers Time Force)

For more news on BOOM! Studios at WONDERCON, stay tuned to boom-studios.com and follow @boomstudios on Twitter.