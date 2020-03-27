"The Walking Dead" Season 10: Carol & Negan's Plan Revealed [PREVIEW]

Unfortunately, this Sunday's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead "Look at the Flowers" will be the season's unofficial "penultimate" episode, with a coronavirus-related shutdown on post-production delaying the tenth season finale. As much as we're not thrilled by the news, at least it looks like we'll be getting some answers about our "Walker World's Finest" team-up of Carol (Melissa McBride) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Our biggest takeaways from the opening minutes of next episode? Even Negan seems more concerned about what the potential fallout would be if he failed to take out Alpha (Samantha Morton) than Carol is – and Negan is definitely on a redemption run.

Oh, and for Carol fans? Yeah, she's still not looking good in all of this – getting the feeling she's selling out the ex-Saviors leader now that the deed's done:

"The Walking Dead" season 10, episode 14 "Look at the Flowers": Everyone reckons with the aftermath of the Hilltop fire; Eugene leads a trip to meet Stephanie.

If that wasn't enough (and normally, it would be), there's going to be a righteously-enraged Beta (Ryan Hurst) for our communities to deal with, while Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) head out for "first contact" with Eugene's radio-friendly friend "Stephanie."

Oh, and Daryl (Norman Reedus)? He's got a few issues he still needs to work through with Negan…

