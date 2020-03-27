"Space Jam 2" Still On Track to Release in 2021 Says LeBron James

Space Jam 2, the sequel to the Michael Jordan/Looney Tunes 1997 film, is still on track to release in 2021. This is according to the film's star, the modern day Michael Jordan- LeBron James. Filming on the sequel, which has been in development for a really long time, took place this year. Due to the Hollywood shut-down from the Coronavirus pandemic, fans were concerned it may cause a delay. Not so said LeBron, who had this to say about the film on the Road Trippin' Podcast, hosted by NBA players Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye and their co-host Allie Clifton:

"Space Jam has always been scheduled to come out in June of 2021," James said. "So we're kind of ok. And a lot of it right now is animation, so being indoors is actually great for us. So we're still on. Just like everything in the world, everything is slowed down a little bit, but we're still on target. I'm looking forward to it. During this time right now, I wish we could release it right now, man, and give people some things to watch in their households. But we got until next year, next summer. We're excited about it."

Sounds like we should be ok, Space Jam fans.