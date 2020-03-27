Funko Announces "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" Pops

Funko has announced that the classic high school comedy Fast Times at Ridgemont High will get their own collectibles. This is one of those rare opportunities that Funko really reaches out into the classics. Fans of this movie have 5 Pops to look forward too. First up is the stoner Jeff Spicolli who is getting not one but two Pops. One from his Fast Times at Ridgemont High classroom pizza scene and another from the beach. Linda Barrett is getting her Pop too. Brad Hamilton and his pirate costume will also be released in this wave too. Last but not least, Mr. Hand is getting is own Funko Pop as well. I doubt this will the last Fast Times at Ridgemont High Pops we will see as we still have not yet to see the other main character Stacy Hamilton. We could see her get a convention exclusive release later on this year but only time will tell.

All of these Funko Pops from Fast Times at Ridgemont High are all common. They already have pre-orders and you can find them all online and located here.

Isn't this OUR time?