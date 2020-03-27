"Dragon's Lair" Film Coming From Netflix, With Ryan Reynolds Starring

Dragon's Lair, the popular 80's arcade game, is getting a feature film adaptation. Ryan Reynolds is attached to star. Don Bluth, Roy Lee, Trevor Engelson, Gary Goldman and Jon Pomeroy are on board to produce the feature, which will be written by Daniel and Kevin Hageman. The news was announced by the NX Twitter account, the Netflix "geek" account on the social media site.

🐉⚔️HEAR YE, HEAR YE ⚔️🐉 Netflix is developing a live action feature adaptation of the legendary 80s arcade game Dragon's Lair.@VancityReynolds is in talks to play noble Knight Dirk the Daring, on his quest to rescue Princess Daphne from the titular dragon.

Dragon's Lair is a great match for Ryan Reynolds. This will be the third film for him in collaboration with Netflix, following last year's 6 Underground and the film Red Notice that is currently in production with Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson. The game was one of the most popular games in the 80's. It released in 1983 and featured movie-styled animation mixed into the game. It has seen a popularity resurgence after making an appearance in the Netflix mega-hit show Stranger Things, where the kids pump quarters into it.

No other cast or production date was announced at this time.