DC Comics Omnibuses And Absolutes For 2020/2021

A few looks at a few DC Comics bigger books scheduled towards the end of the year – and into the following one.

Phantom Stranger Omnibus January 5, 2021

Collects The Phantom Stranger #1-6 (1952) and The Phantom Stranger #1-41 (1969). Also collects stories from The Saga of the Swamp Thing #1-13; Who's Who: The Definitive Directory of the DC Universe #18; The Brave and the Bold #89, #98, #145; Showcase #80; Justice League of America #103; House of Secrets #150; DC Super-Stars #18; and DC Comics Presents #25 and #72.

100 Bullets Omnibus Vol. 1 January 12, 2021

Collects Vertigo: Winter's Edge #3, 100 Bullets #1-58.

Batman: Detective Comics Omnibus 22nd December 2020, 1280 pages

When Batman alone isn't strong enough to save the world…could a team of heroes-in-training help?Batman: Detective Comics Omnibus collects together the stories of your favorite heroes from the Batman Universe! With Batman, Batwoman, and Nightwing fighting to defend it, is Gotham safe from any potential threat? …Or is there a monster still lurking that would be able to take them down? Batman decides to recruit young vigilantes and train them to be a team worthy to face any evil that may come to Gotham–will this vision for a team of Bat-Heroes be able to take flight or will it go down in flames? And what would Batman consider threatening enough to require a team?

Batman in Brave & the Bold: The Bronze Age Omnibus Vol. 3 Jan 12, 2021 904 pages

Batman's team-up tales 1980s as the Dark Knight battles evil alongside Wonder Woman, Green Arrow, Black Lightning, Superboy, Swamp Thing and more. In these stories from the early 1980s, Batman fought evil side by side with DC Comics' greatest–and, occasionally, strangest–superheroes, including these tales guest-starring such legendary characters as Wonder Woman, Green Arrow, Black Lightning, Superboy, Swamp Thing and more. Collects THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #157-200.

Super Sons Omnibus Expanded Edition Dec 22, 2020 888 pages

The Super Sons are back! Superboy and Robin, otherwise known as Jon Kent and Damian Wayne, continue their epic adventures in the Super Sons Omnibus Expanded Edition! The greatest superheroes of today's world, Superman and Batman, are the picture of greatness! Their sons, Superboy and Robin, are following in their fathers' footsteps and training to become the heroes of tomorrow! The Batman of Tomorrow returns to the present, revealing the dark destiny of Superboy and vowing to prevent the cataclysmic disaster that he would cause. And when the Supersons go on the run, the Batman of Tomorrow recruits the Teen Titans of Tomorrow to help him. Superboy's life hangs in the balance, will Superman, Robin, and others be able to keep him safe from the Batman of Tomorrow? AND THERE'S MORE! The Super Sons lost and secret adventures are also tied into this omnibus collection! Taking readers on an epic tale that transcends current events, as Superboy and Robin find themselves targets of an interstellar team of young badasses called the Gang. Lost in space and time–having barely escaped the Gang–Superboy and Robin will have to go through the Planet of Mystery, an intergalatic juvenile detention facility, and a lawless planet that lives like the wild wild west, in order to get home again! But will the Gang be able to play planetary smash-and-grab with Earth before the Super Sons can get back? Collects Superman #10-11, Superman #37-38, Teen Titans #15, Super Sons #1-16, DC Rebirth Holiday Special #1, Super Sons Annual #1, Super Sons/Dynomutt Special #3, and Adventures of the Super Sons #1-12

Batman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 9 December 8, 2020 672 pages

Batman's adventures from the mid-1950s are collected for the first time in hardcover, continuing here with Batman: The Golden Age Vol. 9. These stories from the early 1950s feature alternate versions of the Caped Crusader, as well as Batman's foes The Joker, Two-Face, the Penguin, and Catwoman. Along the way, the Dynamic Duo travel back in time to meet "The Batman of Yesterday," and encounter another Batman in modern-day Gotham City. Plus, Batman joins the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Catwoman stalks a beauty pageant, The Joker directs his own movie crimes, and more. Collects Batman #76-84, plus stories from Detective Comics #192-208 and World's Finest Comics #63-70.

Absolute Transmetropolitan Vol. 1 (New Printing) December 8, 2020 544 pages

The saga of outlaw journalist Spider Jerusalem written by comics superstar Warren Ellis in Absolute format. Black humor, life-threatening situations, and moral ambiguity, give a look into the mind of an outlaw journalist and the world he seeks to destroy. The contents aren't listed, but I'm assuming it's the same as the first printing (Transmetropolitan #1-18, Transmetropolitan: I Hate it Here, VERTIGO Winter's Edge #2). The price does increase though….

Swamp Thing Noir Hardcover – September 8, 2020 416 pages

Man or monster? Discover the origin and struggles of Alan Moore's SWAMP THING. A collection from Alan Moore's iconic take on Swamp Thing! Swamp Thing Noir begins with Moore's first Swamp Thing issue — a haunting reimagining of the origins of Swamp Thing. The collection then spins into Swamp Thing's life, featuring his encounters with the Floronic Man, Jason Blood, and Anton Arcane, to name a few! Then there's Abby. Best friends…maybe more? But could a human ever really fall in love with Swamp Thing? Collects The Saga of the Swamp Thing #20-34 (1982-) and Swamp Thing Annual #2 (1985-).