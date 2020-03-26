"The Walking Dead," Paola Lazaro Have Us Excited for Princess' Debut

Sometimes, fans of AMC's The Walking Dead concentrate a little too much on the actors and characters that leave the show – we don't spend enough time focusing on the wealth of wonderful new characters who've joined the Walking Dead family. One upcoming addition we've been looking forward to since it was first announced at last year's New York Comic Con is Paola Lazaro (Nunca Digas Adeus, Terra Incógnita), locked in as Juanita Sanchez aka Princess.

In the comics, Juanita Sanchez was known as "Princess" or "Princess of Pittsburgh" with a good-natured, upbeat personality that hies a rough past and upbringing. She's considered to be the harbinger of the "Commonwealth" storyline, where she settles down at the end of the comic book series' run.

What does this mean for her role in the television series? Hard to say when you consider how much has changed between the comics and television series. We do know that we will be seeing more of her in this season's 15th episode, "The Tower" (see below) – but we have a feeling she could make a brief "guest appearance" sooner.

Which may explain why – in the tweet following Lazaro's post expressing how long she's been riding a wave of excitement over the part – Skybound's main The Walking Dead account ten-ton "recommended" fans follow her.

Which we did.

Unfortunately, it looks like next week's "Look at the Flowers" is the season's unofficial penultimate episode (coronavirus-related shutdown delaying season finale) – and we should be getting some answers about "Walker World's Finest" team-up of Carol (Melissa McBride) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

On top of that, there's going to be a righteously-enraged Beta (Ryan Hurst) for our communities to deal with, while Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) head out for "first contact" with Eugene's radio-friendly friend "Stephanie."

Oh, and Daryl (Norman Reedus)? He's got a few issues he still needs to work through with Negan…

"The Walking Dead" season 10, episode 14 "Look at the Flowers": Everyone reckons with the aftermath of the Hilltop fire; Eugene leads a trip to meet Stephanie. "The Walking Dead" season 10, episode 15 "The Tower": The communities prep for final battle of the Whisperer War, while Eugene's group meets Princess. "The Walking Dead" season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War.

